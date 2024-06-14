The RNC is launching a massive effort to monitor voting. Critics say it threatens to undermine trust

The RNC has said its new effort will focus on stopping "Democrat attempts to circumvent the rules." The party will deploy monitors to observe every step of the election process, create hotlines for poll watchers to report perceived problems and escalate those issues by taking legal action.

“What we need to ensure is integrity in our electoral process,” RNC Co-chair Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, said during the kickoff event in Bloomfield Hills, a city in a suburban county that is crucial for winning Michigan. "We can never go back and repeat 2020, but we can learn the lessons from 2020."

She said most of the RNC is focused right now on the committee's election integrity program, which she called “one of its kind."

Both parties have a long history of organizing supporters to serve as poll monitors, and many election officials in the presidential swing states said they feel this kind of transparency and engagement is one of the best ways to help skeptics feel confident in the many safeguards baked into the electoral process.

Yet the language surrounding the RNC’s effort and how it’s being implemented could present broader concerns should it evolve beyond normal political party organizing, said David Becker, a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer who serves as executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

“To do it in a way that feeds your voters with the idea that the election is going to be stolen, that prepares them to be angry if their candidate loses, that can be very dangerous,” Becker said.

