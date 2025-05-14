The Reds will pay tribute to Pete Rose a day after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are paying tribute to Pete Rose on Wednesday night, a day after baseball's career hits leader was posthumously removed from the major leagues' permanent ineligibility list.

The Reds are handing out a replica No. 14 Rose jersey to fans in attendance for their game against the Chicago White Sox. They are holding a pregame panel with former Rose teammates George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr., along with Barry Larkin and Eric Davis — who played for Rose when he managed the Reds.

Members of Rose's family are slated to deliver the game ball and serve as honorary captains.