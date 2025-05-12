The pope and Sinner: Love, service and a match made in heaven

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner says it's "a good thing for us tennis players" that the new pope likes to play the sport. Even if Leo XIV jokingly said he wouldn't want to arrange a game with the top-ranked player — ostensibly because of his name.

During a meeting between the new American pope and international media on Monday, journalists offered to play doubles, or to organize a charity match. Leo seemed game “but we can’t invite Sinner,” he said in an apparent reference to the English meaning of Sinner’s last name.

Sinner was asked in his post-match news conference about the pope's comment following his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, which is being played just up the Tiber River from the Vatican.