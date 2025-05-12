Breaking: Taco Mac has closed its original Virginia-Highland location after nearly 50-year run
The pope and Sinner: Love, service and a match made in heaven

Jannik Sinner says it’s “a good thing for us tennis players” that the new pope likes to play the sport
Italy's Jannik Sinner serves the ball to Netherlands' Jesper De Jong during their tennis match at the Italian Open at the Foro Italico, in Rome, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Italy's Jannik Sinner serves the ball to Netherlands' Jesper De Jong during their tennis match at the Italian Open at the Foro Italico, in Rome, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner says it's "a good thing for us tennis players" that the new pope likes to play the sport. Even if Leo XIV jokingly said he wouldn't want to arrange a game with the top-ranked player — ostensibly because of his name.

During a meeting between the new American pope and international media on Monday, journalists offered to play doubles, or to organize a charity match. Leo seemed game “but we can’t invite Sinner,” he said in an apparent reference to the English meaning of Sinner’s last name.

Sinner was asked in his post-match news conference about the pope's comment following his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, which is being played just up the Tiber River from the Vatican.

Sinner took his time to respond and blushed as he said, “Why do you have to make things difficult for me?"

Then Sinner added: “Obviously I heard that he played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who likes this sport that we’re playing.”

And what about a possible rallying session with Leo?

“For the future we’ll see,” Sinner said. “Who knows.”

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Vatican City contributed to this report.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Pope Leo XIV meets members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Netherlands' Jesper De Jong during their tennis match at the Italian Open at the Foro Italico, in Rome, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

during their tennis match at the Italian Open at the Foro Italico, in Rome, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Leo XIV meets members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

