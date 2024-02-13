The Pentagon says Austin is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday and will resume his full duties, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Austin, 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.

He is expected to host a virtual meeting Wednesday of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine. He had been scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday for the Ukraine meeting, followed by a quarterly meeting with NATO defense ministers on Thursday. The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julie Smith, will represent Austin at that meeting instead.