The Oscars are Sunday. Here's how to watch the show live

WHAT TIME ARE THE OSCARS AND WHAT CHANNEL ARE THEY ON?

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. ABC's official red carpet pre-show starts 90 minutes beforehand at 6:30 p.m. ET, but many outlets, like E!, will be in place waiting for the stars to arrive from 3 p.m.

Things don’t really start to get busy until after 5 p.m., though.

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS IF YOU HAVE CABLE

The most straightforward way to watch the show is to set the channel to your local ABC affiliate.

HOW TO STREAM THE OSCARS

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have access to an antenna, you can also watch the Oscars online with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which costs $69.99 per month.

