Nation & World News

The numbers have been drawn for an $865 million Powerball jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an $865 million Powerball jackpot
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. There is an $865 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. There is an $865 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Updated 43 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers selected were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball 8.

The Powerball drawing comes a day after a player in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize after 30 straight drawings without a winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. That’s 36 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.

The game's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

The $865 million prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $416.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SPECIAL

Hyundai could add hybrid car production to $7.6B Georgia plant

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Judge recommends disbarring attorney who aided Trump

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lawmakers in Thailand overwhelmingly approve a bill to legalize same-sex marriage
8m ago
Warriors' Draymond Green is ejected less than 4 minutes into game against Magic
16m ago
Cargo ship had engine maintenance in port before it collided with Baltimore bridge...
44m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town