The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits inches up, but layoffs remain low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits ticked up last week, but layoffs remain historically low in the face of lingering inflation and high interest rates.

Jobless claims for the week ending May 25 rose by 3,000 to 219,000, up from 216,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, which quiets some of the week-to-week noise, also rose modestly to 222,500. That's an increase of 2,500 from the previous week.