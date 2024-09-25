Breaking: Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
Nation & World News

The northern lights might again be visible in the US as solar activity increases

The aurora borealis is continuing to dazzle viewers across the northern United States and Canada
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By GENE JOHNSON – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

The aurora borealis is continuing to dazzle viewers across the northern United States and Canada.

It's been a good year for seeing auroras — the colorful sky displays also known as northern lights — even in lower latitudes. That's because of increased electromagnetic activity as the sun is believed to be approaching the height of its 11-year solar cycle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that clear skies permitting, the phenomenon might be visible across parts of the northern U.S. on Wednesday night, including in Washington, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine.

Increased solar activity can also interfere with radio transmissions on Earth.

NOAA advises those who hope to see the northern lights to get away from city lights. The best viewing time is usually within an hour or two before or after midnight, and the agency says the best occasions are around the spring and fall equinoxes, due to the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere.

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the starry night sky on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump as lights from a passing vehicle illuminate a field on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Georgia Wednesday afternoon
Placeholder Image

Thunderstorms with penny-sized hail to hit Floyd and Bartow counties Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Midwest could offer fall’s most electric foliage but leaf peepers elsewhere won’t...
Placeholder Image

Update: Expect damaging winds and penny-sized hail with thunderstorms in Bartow and Floyd...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Parkinson's diagnosis came after Favre began struggling with his right arm, he tells TMZ...11m ago
Former Houston officer convicted of murder in deaths of couple during drug raid16m ago
Israel tells its troops to prepare for a possible ground operation in Lebanon16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options