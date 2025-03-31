The NHL and Rogers agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada, AP source says

The NHL has reached an agreement with Rogers Communications on a 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights agreement in Canada, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Sportico first reported on the deal.

The contract is the latest source of revenue for the league as the salary cap continues to climb. The previous deal reached in November 2013 was worth $5.2 billion CAD over 12 years.