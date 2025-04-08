New York City tolls that Trump wants to scrap are likely to remain through at least the summer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's $9 congestion toll on drivers entering the most traffic-snarled parts of Manhattan appears likely to remain through the summer and possibly into the fall as a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's authority to end the program moves forward.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the toll a "slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," had originally set a deadline of March 21 for the state to turn off the tolling program. When state officials refused, federal authorities set a new deadline of April 20. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had said the state intended to ignore that deadline, too.

Now, though, the two sides in the legal fight have decided to slow things down. State and federal officials agreed to a briefing schedule for the lawsuit that allows for court filings through the end of July, and possibly into October, according to a letter Friday to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit.