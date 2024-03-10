BreakingNews
Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
The Netherlands opened a Holocaust museum amid protests against Israeli president's presence

The Netherlands has opened a National Holocaust Museum in a ceremony presided over by the Dutch king and Israel's President Isaac Herzog, whose presence triggered protests by pro-Palestinian groups
"Token of Gratitude From Refuge to Freedom", an artwork by Gabriel Lester, reaches skywards at new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The artwork is an expression of gratitude from Jews now living in The Netherlands and is a tribute to resistance fighters and those who helped by offering a hiding place to Jewish children. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

"Token of Gratitude From Refuge to Freedom", an artwork by Gabriel Lester, reaches skywards at new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The artwork is an expression of gratitude from Jews now living in The Netherlands and is a tribute to resistance fighters and those who helped by offering a hiding place to Jewish children. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By MOLLY QUELL and BARBARA SURK – Associated Press
Updated 22 hours ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands opened the National Holocaust Museum on Sunday with a ceremony presided over by the Dutch king as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose presence prompted protest because of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The museum in Amsterdam tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps, as well as the history of their structural persecution under German World War II occupation before the deportations began.

The museum “gives a face and a voice to the Jewish victims of persecution in the Netherlands,” the Dutch King Willem-Alexander said in the address at the inaugural ceremony on Sunday. It also “shows us the devastating consequences that antisemitism can have,” he added.

“That is why we must continue to be aware of how things began and how they went from bad to worse,” the king said. Earlier, the king and the Israeli president visited Amsterdam’s famous Portuguese Synagogue.

Herzog hailed the Netherlands's initiative to create a new Holocaust museum amid what he said was raising antisemitism around the world.

“At this pivotal moment in time, this institution sends a clear powerful statement," Herzog said. "Remember! Remember the horrors born of hatred, antisemitism and racism, and never again allow them to flourish.”

Sunday's ceremony came against a backdrop of Israel’s devastating attacks on Gaza that followed the deadly incursions by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered amid tightened security at the Waterloo Square in central Amsterdam, near the museum and the synagogue, waving Palestinian flags, chanting “Never again is now,” and demanding an end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest leaders emphasized they were against Herzog's presence, not the museum and what it commemorates.

“For us Jews, these museums are part of our history, of our past,” said Joana Cavaco, an anti-war activist with the Erev Rav Jewish collective, addressing the crowd ahead of the ceremony. She added: “How is it possible that such a sacred space is being used to normalize genocide today?”

Three-quarters of Dutch Jews were among the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Herzog was among Israeli leaders cited in an order issued in January by the top United Nations court for Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. He accused the International Court of Justice of misrepresenting his comments in the ruling. Israel strongly rejected allegations leveled by South Africa in the court case that the military campaign in Gaza breaches the Genocide Convention.

"I was disgusted by the way they twisted my words, using very, very partial and fragmented quotes, with the intention of supporting an unfounded legal contention," Herzog said, days after the ruling.

A pro-Palestinian Dutch organization, The Rights Forum, called Herzog's presence “a slap in the face of the Palestinians who can only helplessly watch how Israel murders their loved ones and destroys their land.”

In a statement issued ahead of Sunday's opening, the Jewish Cultural Quarter that runs the museum said it is "profoundly concerned by the war and the consequences this conflict has had, first and foremost for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank."

It said that it is “all the more troubling that the National Holocaust Museum is opening while war continues to rage. It makes our mission all the more urgent.”

The museum is housed in a former teacher training college that was used as a covert escape route to help some 600 Jewish children to escape from the clutches of the Nazis.

Exhibits include a prominent photo of a boy walking past bodies in Bergen-Belsen after the liberation of the concentration camp, and mementos of lives lost: a doll, an orange dress made from parachute material and a collection of 10 buttons excavated from the grounds of the Sobibor camp.

The walls of one room are covered with the texts of hundreds of laws discriminating against Jews enacted by the German occupiers of the Netherlands, to show how the Nazi regime, assisted by Dutch civil servants, dehumanized Jews ahead of operations to round them up.

The museum brings to life the stories of people who were "isolated from the rest of Dutch society, robbed of their rights, denied legal protection, rounded up, imprisoned, separated from their loved ones and murdered,” the Dutch king said.

____

Barbara Surk contributed from Nice, France. Associated Press writers Mike Corder in Amsterdam and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

Demonstrators protest against Israel's President Isaac Herzog attending the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

People look at historic footage of trains carrying Jews to Nazi concentration camps during a press preview of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander looks up at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)

A Star of David badge with the Dutch word "Jood", or "Jew", worn during World War II, is displayed at the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Flip Delmonte, left, a Holocaust survivor, is interviewed with the help of sign language translator Melanie Mol, right, during a press preview of the new Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ten buttons, of which the museum's curator said represent the thousands and thousands of Jewish people who were murdered in Nazi gas chambers, are displayed at the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

The new National Holocaust Museum is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander is seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Patrick van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)

Bergen-Belsen Holocaust survivor Ted Musaph-Andriesse, 96-year-old, right, and Ronald Leopold, Executive director of the Anne Frank House, center left, are seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

Two men are seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Patrick van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)

Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)

Two men are seated at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Patrick van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)

Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks at the Portuguese Synagogue during a ceremony marking the opening of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat/Pool Photo via AP)

