The MTV Video Music Awards are back. Will Taylor Swift make history?

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards return Wednesday night with a whole lot of Taylor Swift. Will she become the most-awarded musician in VMAs history?

The pop star leads the nominations with 12 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video, two social categories and nods in the best pop and artist of the year categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who has 11. He is nominated along with Swift 10 times and earned his 11th nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

It's unclear whether Swift will attend the show, but if she does, winning would give her a prominent stage to voice support for Kamala Harris' presidential bid. Swift endorsed the vice president Tuesday night, moments after Harris' debate with former president Donald Trump ended.