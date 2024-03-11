The monster wins one at last as 'Godzilla Minus One' wins the Oscar for visual effects

"Godzilla Minus One" became the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the U.S. and Canada. Only two international live-action movies — "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Life Is Beautiful" — collected more than the $56.4 million grossed by "Godzilla Minus One."

Some 610 effects shots were created by Yamazaki, who also served as effects supervisor, and his small team of artists. Lacking the budget for hydraulics, the crew shook would shake a boat set to mimic ocean bobbing or rotate a cockpit to simulate flying.

Yamazaki told the AP he believes it's telling that both he and Christopher Nolan with the epic "Oppenheimer" were separately drawn back to the dawn of the nuclear era in their moviemaking.

“The world, in some sense, has forgotten the implications, the impact, the ramifications of what a nuclear war could entail,” Yamazaki said.

