Nation & World News

The Midwest could offer fall’s most electric foliage but leaf peepers elsewhere won’t miss out

Fall is back, and bringing with it jack-o’-lanterns, football, pumpkin spice everything and, in some parts of the country, especially vibrant foliage
FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, autumn's colors peak on hardwood trees in a cemetery near the Congregational Church, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, autumn's colors peak on hardwood trees in a cemetery near the Congregational Church, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fall is back, and bringing with it jack-o'-lanterns, football, pumpkin spice everything and — in some parts of the country — especially vibrant foliage.

Leaves around the northern U.S. are starting to turn orange, yellow and red, inspiring legions of leaf lovers to hop in their cars and travel to the countryside for the best look at fall's fireworks. Leaf peeping — the act of traveling to witness nature's annual kaleidoscope — contributes billions of dollars to the economy, especially in New England and New York.

But this year, some of the most colorful displays could be in the Midwest. AccuWeather, the commercial forecasting service, said in early September that it expects especially vibrant foliage in states such as Michigan and Illinois.

The service also said powerful, popping colors are expected in upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania, while New England will follow a more typical color pattern. But that doesn't mean New England travelers will miss out.

Maine, the most forested state in the country, had “an abundance of daily sunshine with just the right amount of rainfall to set the stage for a breathtaking foliage season,” said Gale Ross, the state's fall foliage spokesperson. Color change and timing depend on the weather in the fall, but cooler nighttime temperatures and shorter days should enhance the colors, Ross said.

“The growing season of 2024 has been excellent for trees, supporting tree health and resilience that should lead to brilliant fall colors throughout Maine,” said Aaron Bergdahl, the state's forest pathologist.

Fall colors peak at different times around the U.S., with the foliage season sometimes starting not long after Labor Day in the far northern reaches of the country and extending into November further to the south. In Maine alone, peak foliage can arrive in the northern part of the state in late September and not arrive in coastal areas until close to Halloween.

Leaf turn happens when summer yields to fall and temperatures drop and the amount of sunlight decreases. Chlorophyll in leaves then breaks down, and that allows their fall colors to shine through before leaf drop.

However, weather conditions associated with climate change have disrupted some recent leaf peeping seasons. A warming planet has brought drought that causes leaves to turn brown and wither before reaching peak colors.

Other enemies of leaf peeping include heat waves that cause leaves to fall before autumn arrives and extreme weather events like hurricanes that strip trees of their leaves. A summer heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in 2021 caused a condition called “foliage scorch” that prematurely browned leaves.

This year in Maine, leaf turn was still very sparse in most of the state as late September approached, but the state office of tourism was already gearing up for an influx of tourists. Northern Maine was already experiencing moderate color change. And neighboring New Hampshire was expecting about 3.7 million visitors — more than twice the state's population.

“It’s no surprise people travel from all over the world to catch the incredible color,” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois.

FILE - Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A couple takes in the view from the ocean lookout ledges of Mount Megunticook at Camden Hills State Park in Camden, Maine, on Oct. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A maple tree shows off its autumn foliage, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A pair of rowers glide on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick, Maine, where the foliage has changed to autumn colors, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Wind whips the hair of two visitors taking in the view at the Indian Head vista overlooking Lower Ausable Lake in the Adirondacks, Sept. 27, 2020, near Keene Valley, N.Y. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A railroad worker inspects the tracks behind his truck alongside the Androsscoggin River as a storm clears to reveal colorful fall foliage, Oct. 29, 2015, near Gorham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Wildflowers, fall foliage and the 6,288-foot Mt. Washington serve as a backdrop for Jim and Kathleen Gannon and their son James as their daughter Katarina snaps a picture at Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire, Oct. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A maple leaf falls on a crisp autumn day, Oct. 14, 2009, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A boy finishes lighting a patch of jack-o-lanterns at the Camp Sunshine Maine Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 4, 2008, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Fall foliage reflects on the Androscoggin River as Kathy Thorson rows a single scull, Oct. 12, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Why the rest of 2024 is likely to be hotter than normal in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Firehose' storm hits part of North Carolina and scientists see climate change
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Jackson/Creative Commons

Millions of birds are flying above us at night
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Georgia Apple Festival / Outlive Creative

Fall festivals in Georgia: Loads of fun for everyone in the cooler days ahead
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Donald Trump returns to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, one of his top in-state...9m ago
The US is more hands-off than usual in the Middle East. It fears making things worse9m ago
The US is more hands-off than usual in the Middle East. It fears making things worse9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters