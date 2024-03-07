BreakingNews
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time in June

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time with nine performances in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan from June 19-30
Metropolitan Opera's new music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, center, debut as conductor of the New York Philharmonic, performing Leonard Bernstein's music from Bradley Cooper's movie "Maestro," Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Credit: AP

19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time with nine performances in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan from June 19-30.

Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct concerts featuring soprano Lisette Oropesa, mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Venues include Seoul's Lotte Concert Hall, Nishinomiya's' Hyogo Performing Arts Center, Tokyo's Suntory Hall and Taipei's National Concert Hall, the company said Thursday.

The full Metropolitan Opera presented staged performances in Japan in 1975, 1988, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Metropolitan Opera's new music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, right, listens during an interview, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Credit: AP

