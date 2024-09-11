'The Mentalist' star Simon Baker admits drinking and driving in Australia

MULLUMBIMBY, Australia (AP) — Australian actor and director Simon Baker, best known for his role as Patrick Jane in the CBS drama series “The Mentalist,” avoided a conviction Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol near his rural home.

The 55-year-old appeared in the Mullumbimby Local Court in New South Wales state for sentencing after pleading guilty the week before to a charge of driving with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit of 0.05%.

Baker acted alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the Oscar-nominated 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" before starring as a former professional psychic who became a California Bureau of Investigation consultant in the hit series "The Mentalist" for eight seasons until 2015. He has worked on multiple shows and movies since, including a movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's " Klara and the Sun " directed by Taika Waititi with an expected 2025 release.