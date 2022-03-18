'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois' wins book critics award

The critics circle praised Jeffers for "weaving several centuries’ worth of ‘songs’ from the ancestors into her narrative of the coming of age and young adulthood of a brilliant Atlanta scholar.” Jeffers, a professor of English at the University of Oklahoma and author of five poetry collections, was among the winners announced Thursday during a ceremony held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the nonfiction category, the award was given to Clint Smith's “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America.” Rebecca Donner's “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler” won for biography, and Jeremy Atherton Lin's “Gay Bar: Why We Went Out” was named the best autobiography. The poetry prize was given to Diane Seuss' “frank: sonnets," and the criticism award went to Melissa Febos' “Girlhood.”