The Latin Grammys are almost here for a 25th anniversary celebration

The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards are here and back in Miami. It's a big year: the award show is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Latin music genres have never been bigger globally. So, what should you expect?

Édgar Barrera — the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — leads the 2024 Latin Grammy nominations for a second year in a row. This year, he's up for nine awards; last year he received 13 nominations and won three.

Barrera is nominated for producer, songwriter, record and album of the year. He's also nominated twice in the best Regional Mexican song category, and three times in the song of the year category, for his work on Shakira and Grupo Frontera's "Entre Paréntesis", Karol G's "Mi Ex Tenía Razón," and Maluma and Carin León's "Según Quién."