The Latest: Tsitsipas beats Medvedev to reach French Open SF

The 22-year-old from Greece moved into his fourth Grand Slam semifinal. He is 0-3 so far, including a loss at Roland Garros to Novak Djokovic in 2020.

Tsitsipas will face No. 6 Alexander Zverev on Friday for a berth in the final.

Medvedev went up a break in the third set. But Tsitsipas got even and then broke after being down 40-love in the last game to end it. He closed his victory with a passing shot winner off a return when Medvedev went toward the net behind an underarm serve on match point.

Alexander Zverev has reached his third Grand Slam semifinal and first at the French Open.

The sixth-ranked German overcame a slow start to beat Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in little more than 1 1/2 hours.

Zverev committed less than half as many unforced errors as Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev. They’re playing the night match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev reached his first Grand Slam final at last year’s U.S. Open and lost to Dominic Thiem in five sets. He also played in the semifinals at the 2020 Australian Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career by coming back to beat doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7 at the French Open.

The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova entered the day with an 0-6 record in previous singles quarterfinals at all major tournaments.

That included a loss at that stage in 2011 at Roland Garros.

But the 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova came out on top at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours and ended on a double-fault by Rybakina.

The 21st-seeded Rybakina eliminated 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in straight sets in the fourth round.

Pavlyuchenkova will play in the final four on Thursday against another woman making her Grand Slam semifinal debut: Tamara Zidansek.

Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina are scheduled to be on the same side of the court as a team in the doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Defending French Open singles champion Iga Swiatek is trying to win the doubles title, too, and she and her partner are into the semifinals.

Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat the 11th-seeded pairing of Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Swiatek will face Maria Sakkari in the singles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The last woman to win the singles and doubles titles in the same year at the French Open was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Bianca Andreescu has split with the coach who helped her win the 2019 U.S. Open championship.

The move comes a week after the seventh-ranked Andreescu lost in the French Open's first round to Tamara Zidansek. The Slovenian reached the semifinals with a victory Tuesday.

Andreescu posted on social media that she and Sylvain Bruneau "have mutually decided to end our incredible coaching relationship."

They worked together for four years.

Bruneau was there when a 19-year-old Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to give Canada its first Grand Slam singles trophy.

Andreescu has dealt with various injuries since and only appeared in two major tournaments.

Tamara Zidansek is the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

The 85th-ranked Zidansek beat Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 to become the first semifinalist of this year's French Open. She had never been beyond the second round at a Slam prior to this tournament.

Zidansek saved three break points in the penultimate game to hold for a 7-6 lead in the third and then broke Badosa to win.

Zidansek will face either Elena Rybakina or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the final.

Zidansek was formerly a competitive snowboarder.

Six of the eight women's quarterfinalists at the French Open have never made it so far at Grand Slam tournament.

Three of them will be in action at Roland Garros on Day 10. Former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia. Zidansek is the first woman from her country to advance so deep at a major.

Doubles partners Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then play against each other on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina is the third woman from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Pavlyuchenkova already reached this stage in Paris 10 years ago.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's draw. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina will be playing in his first major quarterfinal.

