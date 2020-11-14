The Latest: Woods 1 over at turn and losing a lot of ground

He made the turn at 1-over 37 and was 4 under for the tournament.

Johnson, meanwhile, hit his long iron to 2 feet for eagle on the second hole. He hit a lofted pitched to 5 feet on the third, and then holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the fourth to reach 13-under par.

___

12:45 p.m.

Rickie Fowler seemed stunned when he made an unlikely birdie on the seventh hole at the Masters.

The 2018 runner-up was off the fairway to the right on his tee shot at the 450-yard, par 4. Then he chipped in, drawing applause from playing partner Tiger Woods. Fowler just stood there, jokingly counting on his fingers, as if he couldn’t believe he just made a 3.

The shot improved him to 4-under par for the tournament.

Dustin Johnson followed his eagle on No. 2 with a birdie on the third hole, moving to 12 under and maintaining his two-stroke lead. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are next at 10 under.

___

12:30 p.m.

Dustin Johnson eagled the second hole at Augusta National to move into the lead alone in the Masters.

The world's top-ranked player is 11-under par through two holes in the third round. Eight players were two strokes back. Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama all got off to good starts to improve to 9 under. They joined Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, who started the day there.

On the 575-yard, par-5 second hole, Johnson followed a 363-yard drive with an approach that ended up 3 feet from the pin.

The third round is fully underway after four dozen players had to come back Saturday morning to finish up 36 holes. Fifty-nine players made the cut at even par or better.

10:20 a.m.

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa have squeaked past the Masters cut at even par.

The defending champions at the year's other two majors just made it to the third round in a tie for 50th. The top 50 plus ties were to make the cut this year, when the rule was eliminated that allowed anyone within 10 strokes of the lead to play the weekend.

That would have brought in everyone at 1 over — another seven players, including Matt Kuchar, who has made the cut in his last 10 Masters.

Five players were tied for the lead heading into the third round: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith. Another five were one stroke back.

___

9:45 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he had himself tested for COVID-19 on Friday night after feeling dizzy at the Masters.

The U.S. Open champion says he was feeling dizzy on Thursday night but was fine the next day. Still, he thought it was worth getting checked.

“I had to do the right thing and make sure that there was nothing more serious than that,” he said after finishing his second round with a 74 to sit at even par through the tournament.

DeChambeau was right on the borderline for the cut. He was tied for 49th with about a dozen golfers still to complete a second round that was postponed until Saturday morning because of darkness.

___

9:10 a.m.

A bogey on the 18th hole was tough for Bryson DeChambeau but good news for those at the Masters who were sweating out the cut line.

The 5 on the last hole left DeChambeau with a 74 in the second round and dropped him to even par for the tournament. It also moved him from a seven-way tie for 43rd place to an 11-way tie for 49th.

And all those other players at even par were now above the cut line. The top 50 scores and ties will play the weekend.

DeChambeau came into the Masters promising to fire away at reachable greens on the par 5s. That worked out OK in the first round, when he shot 70. Not so much in the second.

DeChambeau had six bogeys and a triple bogey in the second round. He played the four par 5s at 3 under but his attempt to drive the green on the 350-yard, par-4 third hole left him with a seven.

DeChambeau then had to wait to find out if he will make the cut. The last group was finishing up its 15th hole.

___

8:15 a.m.

Jon Rahm has joined the leaders at 9 under par at the Masters.

Rahm birdied No. 13 to start his day after play was suspended mid-round because of darkness on Friday night. The Spaniard is through 15 holes and is 6 under for the tournament.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are also 9 under at Augusta National. About four dozen players couldn't complete 36 holes and were back on the course Saturday morning.

The top 50 and ties will make the cut once the second round is completed. Then they'll head back out for Round 3.

___

8:10 a.m.

Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the Masters because of illness after completing 10 holes in the second round.

Singh shot 75 in the first round.

It was the 20th anniversary of his 2000 victory at Augusta National.

Rickie Fowler tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 8th hole during the second round of the Masters Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

