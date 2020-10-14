The Latest: Weston McKennie tests positive for coronavirus

The Juventus players and staff were isolating at the club’s hotel until last week after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The 22-year-old McKennie joined Juventus at the end of August. He is the first American to play for the Italian team.

The Canadian round of figure skating’s Grand Prix has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Skate Canada was scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Ottawa but the International Skating Union says the competition is “no longer viable.”

The ISU last month postponed the Grand Prix Finals in Beijing from its December dates and has yet to set a new date for a competition which is usually a highlight of the skating calendar. The finals were to be a test event for the 2022 Olympics.

The ISU has also mandated that Grand Prix events be restricted to skaters training in or near the host country to cut down on international travel and quarantine requirements.

The five-round Grand Prix season is due to begin with Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct. 23-25 without spectators.

Top-seeded Fabio Fognini has withdrawn from the Sardinia Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fognini was scheduled to play Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the clay court tournament. The Italian had been given a bye but played a doubles match on Tuesday with Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian tennis federation says all the people Fognini came into direct contact with have been placed in isolation and have undergone new tests.

Lucky loser Danilo Petrović will replace Fognini.

