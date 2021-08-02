The Latest: Quiquampoix wins gold in rapid-fire pistol

Quiquampoix left no doubt at Asaka Shooting Range, hitting 34 of 40 shots to beat Cuba’s Leuris Pupo by five shots. The 25-year-old member of the French armed forces matches the Olympic record Pupo set while winning gold at the 2012 London Games.

Pupo earned his second medal in his sixth Olympics.

China’s Lie Yuehong won bronze for the second straight Olympics.

___

UPSET ALERT

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia have upset China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, 2-0, for gold in women’s doubles badminton.

The unseeded Indonesians won the first game 21-19 and the second 21-15 against an overwhelmingly favored Chinese team.

Emotions ran high in the match, with both teams screaming after won points and several times disputing their opponent’s requests to change shuttles. At one point, Polii ran off the court after breaking her racket, got a new one, and joined the point in progress. Indonesia won the point.

The match extends Chinese struggles in women’s doubles, after years of domination. The Chinese team lost at the 2016 Rio Games to a Japanese pair. Before that, China had won a remarkable five straight golds.

Earlier Monday, Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong won the bronze medal in women’s doubles, beating countrywomen Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan, 2-0.

___

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has lost a second player to a rolled right ankle after setter Jordyn Poulter landed on a teammate’s foot.

Poulter went down in the third set of a pool-play match against Italy and is being treated by trainers on the sideline. The injury comes two days after star Jordan Thompson went down with the same injury against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Thompson is watching the Italy game from the stands but is hopeful of returning before the end of the Olympics.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico has won gold in the women's 100-meter hurdles, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.

That kept the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win over the world-record holder, Harrison. Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games, as the meet approaches its halfway point.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece has edged Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria for the men’s long jump gold medal with a winning jump on the last attempt.

Tentoglou’s 8.41 meters in the last round equaled Echevarria’s best mark but he won on a countback because he had the better of the next-best jumps.

Echevarria, jumping last, lost rhythm in his run-up and stopped before the board, kneeled on the ground and hit the runway with his hands.

___

U.S. women’s volleyball star Jordan Thompson is sitting out the final pool play match against Italy after rolling her right ankle earlier in the tournament.

Thompson left Saturday’s match against Russia early after stepping on a teammate’s foot. She missed practice on Sunday to get treatment but USA Volleyball says she is expected to be able to return before the end of the Olympics.

The U.S. is already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals and the match against Italy is to determine seeding only.

Thompson came into the day tied for the third most points in the tournament with 66. Annie Drews started in her place.

___

World champion Sifan Hassan has made an incredible recovery from a fall at the final bell to win her 1,500-meter heat at the Olympics on Monday.

Hassan picked herself up after getting in a tangle with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She sped around the outside of the pack on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

It kept alive the Dutch runner’s bid for a rare distance-running treble at the Tokyo Games.

Hassan has qualified to run in the 5,000-meter final later Monday at the Olympic Stadium, when the energy she expended on that last-lap scramble in the 1,500 heats might catch up with her.

She’s expected to battle with two-time world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya for the 5,000 gold.

___

April Ross and Alix Klineman have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

The American “A-Team” beat Cuba 21-17, 21-15 on Monday. The win came a day after two other U.S. teams were ousted in the first knockout round.

After taking the first set, Ross and Klineman lost the first four points in the second. Cuba’s Lidy Echeverria and Leila Martinez led 9-7 when Echeverria was slow to get up after a collision at the net. The Americans took the point, and went on to win the second set as well.

___

Caption Indonesia's Greysia Polii, right, and Apriyani Rahayu celebrate after defeating China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan during their women's doubles gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Caption Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, wins the wins a women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Caption Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning men's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Caption United States' Jordan Thompson lies on the court after an injury during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, crosses the finish line to win her heat of the women's 1,500-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek