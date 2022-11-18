ajc logo
The Latest | UN Climate Summit

National & World News
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

The EU Executive Vice President made a surprise offer late Thursday on tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.

Timmermans said he was “encouraged” by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday.

“This is about not having a failure here," said Timmermans. "We we cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure. But I hope I hope we can avoid that.”

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer

— Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

