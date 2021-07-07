The Latest: Germany: Delta variant dominant in nation

— Britain hits 30,000 daily virus cases, 1st time since January

— Indonesia faces virus surge, shortages of oxygen

— WHO warns Coronavirus rising in eastern Mediterranean region

— New York City honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN — Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the U.S., is requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help stop the spread and protect patients, staff and their communities.

Trinity, one of the first hospital groups to mandate vaccinations, says all 123,000 employees across 22 states, plus contractors and others doing business in its health facilities, will have to meet a series of rolling deadlines.

By Nov. 21, they all must submit proof of vaccination or face termination, though religious and health exemptions are possible. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Michigan, says it estimates nearly 75% of staff already have received at least one vaccine dose.

“Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll,” Trinity Health CEO Mike Slubowski said in a statement. He adds its necessary to protect those who can’t be vaccinated, including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised.

Trinity Health serves communities with more than 30 million people through its 92 hospitals and 113 continuing care locations.

___

LONDON — The U.K. has recorded more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time since January, just as the British government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England.

Government figures showed another 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since Jan. 23.

For much of the spring, infections were below the 5,000 mark. But the arrival of the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India, has likely caused cases to spike.

Despite the increase, the British government says it is still aiming to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England on July 19, a move that many scientists say is dangerous.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says cases could hit a daily high of 100,000 this summer, a level of infection not reached during previous waves of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is hoping the rapid rollout of vaccines has created a wall of immunity. That, it says, will limit the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

___

MADRID — A surge in coronavirus infections among the young has pushed Spain into the high-risk zone of more than 250 accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

Spain’s health ministry says the 252 cases on Wednesday is up from the 106 cases last week. The age group 20-29 is registering more than 800 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

Several regional health authorities are responding by re-instating restrictions, especially on night life.

Health Minister Carolina Darias says the swift turn in cases has yet to produce a significant increase of pressure on hospitals since most of the young are asymptomatic.

But she says central authorities have put a national stockpile of tests and army contact tracers at the disposal of the regions to supplement their efforts to find asymptomatic cases.

___

GENEVA — The emergencies chief for the World Health Organization is calling on governments to exercise “extreme caution” in fully lifting restrictions aimed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, warning that transmission will increase as countries open up.

Dr. Michael Ryan, asked during a WHO news conference to respond to Britain’s decision this week to ease restrictions despite rising case counts, says “every country right now is lifting restrictions in one way or the other” in hopes of striking a balance between a return toward normality and the need to control the virus as vaccinations increase.

“Transmission will increase when you open up,” says Ryan, because not everyone is vaccinated and uncertainty remains about how much vaccination curbs transmission.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, says several factors were driving transmission of COVID-19: The behavior of the coronavirus and its variants; social mixing; reduced social measures; and unequal and uneven distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

“The virus is showing us right now that it’s thriving,” she says. “This is not theoretical.”

Globally, there’s been nearly 4 million confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

___

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The authorities in Turkmenistan, a secretive Central Asian nation that hasn’t officially reported any coronavirus infections, have made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults.

Turkmenistan’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that everyone older than 18, with some exceptions, must be vaccinated against the virus.

Turkmenistan has approved several coronavirus vaccines, including the Russian-made Sputnik V shot and CoronaVac from China. The immunization campaign in the ex-Soviet nation of 5.9 million kicked off in March, with elderly people from high risk groups being the first in line to get the shots in state clinics.

Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, who claims that his country has been free of coronavirus, last month called for heightened measures against the virus. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered Turkmens returning to the country undergo a 21-day quarantine and strengthened controls at borders. The country also has a mask mandate in place.

A World Health Organization delegation visited Turkmenistan last year and recommended the country take stronger actions but didn’t directly comment on the credibility of the absence of reported cases.

___

CHICAGO — Chicago school officials are offering student COVID-19 vaccinations with school-based sites and events.

The nation’s third-largest school district plans to offer five days a week of in-person instruction in the fall and says the goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible. But the shots aren’t required.

Starting next week, the district will offer vaccines at three school sites for students and their families. The district is also working with hospitals for vaccination events in areas with low vaccination rates and offering shots at back-to-school events.

Public health officials say more than 50,000 children under 18 have already been vaccinated in Chicago.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is facing a coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen.

The country registered 1,040 confirmed deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals are already beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home.

“This is our critical period during the next two weeks,” says Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

In the capital, daily burials have increased 10-fold since May, said Ngabila Salama, head of surveillance and immunization at the Jakarta Health Office. Of the 369 COVID-19 deaths in Jakarta reported Saturday, 45 people died at home, she said.

Overall, Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has reported nearly 2.4 million infections and almost 63,000 confirmed deaths. Both numbers are considered undercounts because of low testing and tracing measures.

___

NEW YORK — The people who helped get New York City through the coronavirus pandemic will be honored with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes.

City officials say the event Wednesday will honor a range of people, including workers in health care, transportation, education and infrastructure. The parade is kicking off at Battery Park and traveling up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes.

“Here are some of the folks who made history in New York City’s toughest hour,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Previous parades have honored world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. The last parade before the pandemic honored the U.S. women’s soccer team after their 2019 World Cup win.

City officials say the parade’s grand marshal will be Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID vaccine shot.

___

PARIS -- French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal says the coronavirus is gaining ground again in France because of the delta variant.

He says cases increased by 20% from last week and warned against the risk of a “rapid” new peak in infections.

The upward trend is especially strong amid people between ages 20 to 29, and in the Paris region, southeastern France and Brittany.

The more infectious delta variant is estimated to represent more than 40% of new infections, twice last week’s proportion, Attal says. Confirmed infections remain relatively low nationwide, at about 2,300 per day, compared to more than 35,000 during the March-April peak.

Attal strongly encouraged the French to get vaccinated. More than 34 million people, or 51% of the population, have received at least one shot of vaccine.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus is requiring vaccinations or negative tests to enter restaurants, bars and other venues amid a surge of infections, primarily among younger people.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas says 90% of new coronavirus cases are among those who have neither been fully vaccinated nor received at least one shot, leading to an increase in hospitalizations of patients with serious symptoms.

Hadjipantelas says for the remainder of July, a maximum of 350 people who present a so-called “SafePass,” indicating that they’ve either been vaccinated, tested or recovered from the coronavirus. They will be permitted in bar, club and restaurant indoor areas.

That number increases to 500 people for outdoor areas at those venues. The owners of these establishments will be responsible for applying the new restrictions while police will be conducting regular inspections.

These restrictions also apply to theaters, cinemas, places of worship, art galleries and sports venues – except soccer stadiums.

___

TOKYO — Tokyo is reporting 920 new coronavirus cases, the highest since mid-May, two weeks ahead of the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting with key ministers to discuss coronavirus measures. Suga noted Tokyo’s upsurge and vowed “to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections.”

Suga says he’ll make a final decision on reinstating the state of emergency on Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts. A state of emergency in Tokyo just before the games on July 23 would mean Olympic officials abandon plans to have local spectators or lower capacities at venues.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics and summer vacations when many people tend to be more active.

“The period from July to September is the most critical time for Japan’s COVID-19 measures,” he says.

Only 15% of the Japanese were fully vaccinated. Japan has reported about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths.

___

BEIRUT — World Health Organization officials warn coronavirus infections have been on the rise in the 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region after two months of steady decline because of increased international travel and limited vaccination.

The region, which includes the Gulf, North African, and Asian countries, has registered over 11 million infections and more than 220,000 deaths since last year. Iran has been the worst impacted by the pandemic, followed by Iraq.

WHO region director Ahmed Al-Mandhari says another spike is likely in the summer as countries struggle to keep their borders open and their economies active. Despite efforts to contain the virus, a higher weekly average of new cases has been reported across the region compared to the same time last year, he said.

There’s been limited distribution of vaccines and the delta variant has been detected in 13 of the 22 countries.

___

