The Latest: Twins get government OK for up to 10,000 fans

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s health department announced Friday a series of rolled-back COVID-19 restrictions. Large outdoor venues have a limit of 10,000 people, about 25% of what the ballpark holds. The Twins’ home opener is April 8 against Seattle. Most major league teams have already announced plans to open the gates at varying capacities for 2021.

Minnesota’s seated indoor venues can now admit up to 3,000 people. That would allow the NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild to begin letting in fans again. Only a limited amount of family members of players and staff have been able to attend those games this season.