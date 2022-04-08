BreakingNews
Raphael Warnock tested positive for COVID after SCOTUS vote
ajc logo
X

Live Updates | Wind could wreak havoc at the Masters

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

caption arrowCaption
Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

National & World News
Updated 56 minutes ago
The wind is expected to rise during the second round at the Masters, and there’s a good chance the scores will rise right along with it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The wind is expected to rise during the second round at the Masters, and there's a good chance the scores will rise right along with it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies at Augusta National with sustained winds in excess of 15-20 mph throughout the afternoon.

Nineteen of the 90 players in the field posted scores of par or better during the opening round. That number could thin with the cut looming.

The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend. Several high-profile names will be looking to bounce back after shaky opening rounds. Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner both opened with 3-over 75s while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau posted 4-over 76s in more benign conditions on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will tee off in the afternoon and is coming off a solid 1-under 71 on Thursday.

___

8 a.m.

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He's in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He'll have a better idea where he is when Woods arrives Friday afternoon.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Friday also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

caption arrowCaption
Takumi Kanaya, of Japan, walks with his caddie Gareth Kenneth Johnstone on the second fairway during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Takumi Kanaya, of Japan, walks with his caddie Gareth Kenneth Johnstone on the second fairway during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
Takumi Kanaya, of Japan, walks with his caddie Gareth Kenneth Johnstone on the second fairway during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
Erik van Rooyen, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Erik van Rooyen, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
Erik van Rooyen, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
Bernhard Langer, of Germany, hits to the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Bernhard Langer, of Germany, hits to the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

caption arrowCaption
Bernhard Langer, of Germany, hits to the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UK defends Ukraine refugee policy amid anger at slow pace
13m ago
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards
15m ago
EU imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters
31m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top