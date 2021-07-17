ajc logo
The Latest: Sun shining at Open, McIlroy opens with birdie

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy puts on the 6th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy puts on the 6th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

National & World News
1 hour ago
Rory McIlroy has been finishing his rounds well at the British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

12 p.m.

Rory McIlroy has been finishing his rounds well at the British Open. Now he has started one well, too.

McIlroy opened his third round at Royal St. George's by rolling in a 10-foot putt for birdie at No. 1 and moved to 1 under overall. That earned the biggest roar so far on a sunny morning at the links off Sandwich Bay.

Bryson DeChambeau opened his third round with eight straight pars. He remained at 1 over for the tournament.

Both players are a long way off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen at 11-under 129. That's a 36-hole record at the British Open.

Oosthuizen is out at 3.55 p.m. local time with Collin Morikawa.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

