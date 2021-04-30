The Latest: Some prominent schools blanked in 1st round

Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected.

Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry.

North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round.

Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco.

