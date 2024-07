The Latest: Simone Biles and Team USA are rolling toward gold in Olympics gymnastics finals

Sunisa Lee scores 14.600 on beam

Suni Lee jumped up and down after her turn on the balance beam — and so did her sisters. Evionn and Sheyenne Lee leaped to their feet in the grandstands as her sister scored a 14.600 — matching the best of the night — to keep the Americans on track for gold. Lee pumped her arm in the air after score was shown.

Chiles falls off beam, but US lead remains strong

Jordan Chiles fell off the balance beam on her mount but got back on and completed the rest of her routine. Her mom closed her eyes and buried her head when Chiles fell.

Chiles’ score of 12.733 is a big disappointment. But the Americans have built such a lead through two rotations that they can afford a mistake or two and still win gold.

It’s US, Italy and China in medal position through 2 rotations

Simone Biles did not try her new element on uneven bars yet delivered an excellent routine as the U.S. team increased its lead.

Biles and her teammates now have a 3.102-point lead over second-place Italy heading into their beam routine, with China in third place.

‘Simone for President’

There is a “Simone for President” banner being waved in the grandstands in front of the American women.

Jade Carey pointed the flag out to her teammates, who smiled and laughed as the crowd roared its support for the U.S. team.

Halfway through, the Americans are way ahead

The Americans are rolling through the team final competition with a sizeable 3-point lead over Italy after two rotations. The team is in a groove and all smiles as they head to the balance beam.

Sunisa Lee shakes off warmup fall on bars, posts top US score

Lee rebounded after falling off the uneven bars in warmup to complete her routine. She smiled a sigh of relief, even though her feet brushed the mat on one of her rotations. Her score of 14.566 was best among the U.S. women.

It’s all smiles for Biles and Team USA so far

Simone Biles had a wide grin as she jogged off the podium following her routine on the uneven bars.

Michael Phelps stood and applauded her, his own arms raised high as he clapped for America’s star gymnast. He appeared to be filming her on his cellphone. Actor and director Spike Lee also jumped to his feet to cheer for Biles, just as if he was courtside at a New York Knicks game.

Simone Biles doesn’t unveil new skill on bars

Biles is keeping her new uneven bars skill in her pocket for now.

Biles has teased what would have been the sixth gymnastics move that would have been entered in the Code of Points bearing her name — a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. She didn’t do it during the team finals, though.

Chiles dazzles, and Natalie Portman approves

Jordan Chiles raised her arms and screamed “Let’s Go!” after a strong show on bars. The American is demonstrative and couldn’t hide her enthusiasm after scoring a 14.366.

Her parents, watching from the stands, jumped to their feet and her father pumped his chest. Actress Natalie Portman was among those on hand who also stood to cheer Chiles.

Spike Lee has front-row seats

Spike Lee is also doing the right thing: Watching Simone Biles at the Olympics. The movie director has a front-row sea, above the vault runaway, wearing white-framed glasses and a USA basketball shirt.

Brazil’s Saraiva bandaged up

Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva is competing with a band-aid on her face. Saraiva appeared to hit her face on the uneven bars during her warmup.

She laid down on the mat for several seconds before picking herself up. She scored a solid 13.666 when it counted but will spend the rest of the event accenting her bedazzled leotard.

Hezly Rivera is cheering from the floor

Hezly Rivera watched her teammates compete in the women’s team final wearing a white warmup suit. She was not part of the lineup Tuesday. The 16-year-old is an Olympic rookie. She would still receive a medal as part of Team USA.

China was expected to do well on bars, and it did

China with an excellent bars rotation of 42.666. That’s its best event by a wide margin.

The US could come close (and maybe should) match it with a lineup of Chiles, Biles and Lee.

Big response as US moves around the floor

The crowd began chanting “USA! USA!” after the first rotation of the women’s team final and a section of American flag-waving fans rose to their feet as the U.S. team walked past them from the vault to the uneven bars. Jordan Chiles pumped her first in the air several times as she passed by the cheering fans.

Biles, US lead after one rotation

Simone Biles and her U.S. teammates have taken the lead in the team final after the first rotation.

The Americans started on vault and totaled 44.100 points. China is in second place, ahead of Italy. Biles and Co. now move to uneven bars.

Biles gets big cheers for first event

The crowd erupted when Biles completed her first event of the night and received a 14.900. She flashed a huge smile when she stuck her landing.

Biles dials down difficulty slightly on vault

Biles passed on her signature Yurchenko double pike vault, opting for a Cheng vault instead. She drilled it in and earned a 14.900, a stark difference from three years ago when a wonky opening vault caused her to pull out of the team competition to protect herself.

Jade Carey comes back from illness and nails vault

Jade Carey shook off illness and a shaky floor performance in qualifying to drill an excellent Cheng ahead of Biles. Carey received a 14.800

Jordan Chiles began the vault rotation for the Americans by earning a 14.400 for her double-twisting Yurchenko.

Biles’ left leg is taped up again

Biles is taking a little extra caution when it comes to her left calf injury. She had tape starting around her ankle and running about midway up her left leg. She had tried to compete without tape during qualifying but had it quickly applied after tweaking the injury on Sunday.

Simone Biles and Team USA are on the floor

Biles and the Americans will start on vault with Italy. The U.S. will have an opportunity to take an early lead thanks to a lineup that includes Biles doing her Yurchenko double pike vault, the hardest one currently being done in competition by a female gymnast.

The US men won bronze, and they hope the NCAA was watching

Brody Malone, of United States, performs on the pommel during the men’s artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team hopes the program’s first Olympic team medal in 16 years can give the sport a boost back home.

The Americans surged to bronze in the team final to give the U.S. its first team medal since Beijing in 2008. The athletes say their NCAA careers helped prepare them for the moment.

Paul Juda says he hopes their performance will help college athletic directors see the importance of NCAA programs help fuel the U.S. Olympic team.

▶ Read more about the U.S. men's gymnastics team

How does Olympics gymnastics scoring work?

If you’re tuning into the women’s Olympics gymnastics finals looking for the perfect 10, sorry, that’s so 1992.

The International Gymnastics Federation tweaked the system after the 2004 Athens Games, going to one that awards separate scores on execution and deduction.

A score is divided into two parts. The difficulty or "D-score" is what a gymnast does. The execution or "E" score is how well they do it.

The E-table is based on a 10-point system, though no perfect 10 for execution has ever been awarded anywhere since the new paradigm was introduced (though American Simone Biles has come close a couple of times on vault).

Shorthand: a score of 13.0 or better is solid. Anything in the 14s is excellent and puts you in medal contention. A 15 or better (typically reserved for vault and typically reserved for Biles, though Algerian Kaylia Nemour posted a 15.6 on bars in qualifying on Sunday) and you’re pretty much assured of a gold medal.

During the finals, each team will enter three athletes per event, with all three scores counting. That differs from qualifying, when four athletes go up on each event, with the lowest score being dropped from the team total.

Here’s a look at thefive-woman U.S. Olympic gymnastics team that will vie for gold

Simone Biles: The 27-year-old is the most decorated gymnast of all time and eyeing a return to the top of the podium after pulling out of the team final in Tokyo three years ago to focus on her mental health. Biles tweaked her left calf during qualifying on Sunday but has been entered on all four events in the team final.

Sunisa Lee: The 21-year-old is the reigning Olympic all-around champion. Her return to this stage seemed uncertain at times over the last 18 months while she battled kidney issues that made her weight fluctuate and slowed her training. She seems to be peaking at the right time, just as she did in Tokyo.

Jordan Chiles: The 23-year-old put together a steady and sometimes spectacular performance in qualifying, finishing fourth in the all-around. Rules that limit countries to entering two gymnasts per event will prevent her from competing with Biles and Lee in the all-around final. She's up on all four events in the team final anyway as she looks to add a gold to the silver she claimed in 2021.

Jade Carey: The 24-year-old is dealing with an illness that contributed to an uncharacteristically sloppy performance on floor exercise during qualifying, scuttling her chances of defending gold on the event she won in Tokyo. Carey did make the vault final and will compete on that event in the team portion.

Hezly Rivera: The 16-year-old is easily the youngest member of the oldest team the Americans have ever sent to the Olympics. She was supposed to spend the summer getting her driving permit. Instead, she will spend it at the Olympics.

The gymnastics venue has AC. But Simone Biles’ bus doesn’t

Simone Biles got hot on the way to Bercy Arena.

On the warmest day since the start of the Paris Olympics, she posted a video of herself on a bus, apparently on her way to the competition venue. The bus had no air conditioning.

"Don't come for me about my hair," Biles wrote in an Instagram story. "IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC and it's like 9,000 degrees. Oh & a 45 minutes ride."

Biles also took a swing at critics who have mocked her in the past for her hair.

“Next time you wanna comment on a Black girls hair. JUST DON’T,” she added.

Biles is leading the charge of older Olympics gymnasts who are redefining their sport

All but one of the last 13 Olympic champions have been teenagers.

That includes Simone Biles when she triumphed in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago. Her U.S. teammate and good friend Sunisa Lee was 18 when she edged Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade in a taut final in Tokyo in 2021.

They're both back on what they've labeled a " redemption tour." When Biles and Lee step onto the floor at Bercy Arena on Sunday for Olympic qualifying, they'll be joined by 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey (24) and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles (23) along with newcomer Hezly Rivera, at 16 by far the youngest member of the oldest team the Americans have ever sent to the Games.

Gone are the days when six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman was dubbed the team grandma in 2016 at all of 22, a moniker Biles jokingly admitted she now needs to apologize for using.

“Like I’m ancient now,” Biles said. “Forget grandma, we’re past that.”

▶ Read more about how age factors in to Olympics gymnastics

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles’ husband, is taking a break from football training to cheer her on

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is taking a break from training camp to support his wife in the women's team final at the 2024 Olympics.

The couple was married in the spring of 2023, and are adjusting to life in the spotlight as a married couple. Owens has been the target of criticism on social media over the last year for comments he’s made about the nature of their relationship.

Owens and Biles appeared on “The Pivot” podcast hosted by former NFL player-turned-broadcaster Ryan Clark last December.

During the show, Owens admitted he didn’t know who Biles was when the two connected on a dating app in 2020. Owens was playing for the Houston Texans at the time. Biles is a Houston native.

The two quickly hit it off and were engaged in early 2022. Owens said he believed he was “the catch” in the relationship, which kicked off a firestorm of criticism in social media circles.

▶ Read more about Jonathan Owens

Illness ended Jade Carey’s hopes for another floor exercise medal. She could still win the team gold

Jade Carey won't get a chance to defend the floor exercise gold medal she won three years ago in Tokyo, a victory that served as a vindication for the winding path she took to the Games.

An uncharacteristically mistake-riddled routine during qualifying Sunday led Carey to finish well outside the top eight at the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged afterward she hadn't been feeling well, not exactly an optimal way to prepare for a 45-second routine that requires strength, precision and stamina.

The 24-year-old did earn a spot in the vault final following a third-place finish behind Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

▶Read more about Jade Carey

The French women’s gymnastics team had high expectations in Paris. It crashed down in qualifying

The French women's dream of an Olympic medal in gymnastics ended with falls and tears.

The collective meltdown in front of a buoyant Paris crowd saw the team crashing down to earth in qualifying. The defeat was brutal, and totally unexpected, for a group made of seasoned individuals boosted by the enthusiasm of an up-and-coming teenager.

“I feel really sad,” said Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, who has been training with Simone Biles in Texas over the past two years. “I feel like everything I did the last two, three years did not work out today. I feel like I’ve worked for nothing the past years.”

France finished 11th with a total of 158.797 points, well behind Biles' United States and outside the eight qualifying spots for the final.

▶ Read more about Olympics gymnastics qualifying

Breakfast of champions? For Biles, it’s pain au chocolat

On the morning of her first big final at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles opted for a very French breakfast. She was treated to classic pain au chocolat, the French name for chocolate croissants. The Parisians love it, and Biles, too.

The delicacies were brought to Biles at the athletes' village, her coach Cecile Landi said in an Instagram post.

“Everyone can call down! Freshly baked pain au chocolat were delivered to Simone this morning,” Landi wrote.

What we know about Simone Biles’ calf injury

Simone Biles dominated during qualifying with the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics on Sunday despite limping on her left leg and saying she had an issue with her calf.

U.S. coach Cecile Landi said only that Biles’ injury was minor, has been bothering her for a couple of weeks and there was no discussion of sidelining the seven-time Olympic medalist.

“I can’t express it,” Landi said. “I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing.”

Biles and the rest of Team USA did not speak to reporters after qualifying.

▶ Read more on Biles' calf injury

Team USA mixed glamour and grit to surge to the lead at Olympic gymnastics qualifying

Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team walked onto the floor at Bercy Arena on Sunday in leotards adorned with thousands of crystals, the kind designed to attract as much attention as possible.

Don't mistake all that glamour — both on the floor and in the stands, where Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande were among those who took in the spectacle — for a lack of grit.

The oldest team the Americans have ever brought to the Games has endured plenty through the years, from health scares to losses in their personal life. Those experiences have prepared them for whatever may come, perhaps Biles most of all.

With Biles — achy calf and all — putting up the highest score on vault and floor exercise and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee looking perhaps as good as ever on uneven bars, the U.S. posted a total of 172.296, doing little to dampen the expectation that Tuesday night's team final will be more of a coronation for a team that has called this trip to the Games part of their "Redemption Era."

▶ Read more about the Olympics gymnastics qualifying round

How to watch’s today’s finals

Competition begins at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. EDT) at Bercy Arena. The event will air live on NBC and stream live on the Peacock app.

▶Read more about how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles leads the U.S. womens’ gymnastics team into final

The 27-year-old Simone Biles is in the lineup to compete in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She still topped the all-around with the highest scores on floor and vault.

Competition begins at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 a.m. EDT) at Bercy Arena. The Americans are favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events. Chiles finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.