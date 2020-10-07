The Latest: Seoul region remains virus hot spot for S Korea

— President Trump's doctor says he's been symptom-free for 24 hours

— What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

— Gov. Cuomo issues restrictions in parts of New York

— Eli Lilly and Company has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy.

— Ethics experts say the special treatment Trump received to access an experimental COVID-19 drug raises fairness issues and public's right to know about his condition.

— Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility after two more players tested positive and New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming has reported a new high for the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 amid a fall surge in coronavirus infections.

Forty-seven people were hospitalized Wednesday. That is up from 24 a week ago, which at the time was the most since daily hospitalizations peaked at 23 in April.

The 47 patients are at 14 hospitals around the state. Wyoming health officials say they are not worried about COVID-19 patients overwhelming any specific hospital. But they do worry about the small intensive-care capacity of most Wyoming hospitals.

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has the most COVID-19 patients at 12, followed by Sheridan Memorial Hospital with five.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants everyday Americans to have access to the same experimental treatment he received for the coronavirus.

Trump has played down the threat of the virus since receiving VIP care, but he says in a new video taped in the White House Rose Garden that he wants “to get for you what I got” and will make the drug free.

Trump says he’s feeling “great” and “like perfect” and calls his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise.”

Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect. Most people recover from COVID-19.

___

NEW YORK — Anger and resentment are flaring in New York City neighborhoods that are facing new coronavirus shutdowns. Some residents say the state is unfairly targeting Orthodox Jewish communities as it tries to stamp out hot spots before they spread.

Protests erupted in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in some parts of the city and state. Frustration and grievances kept simmering Wednesday.

Cuomo says the state does must contain the clusters.

After becoming the nation’s deadliest coronavirus hot spot this spring, New York wrestled its outbreak down to a steady and relatively low level over the summer. But infections have been rising in recent weeks, and hospitalizations are starting to follow.

___

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief says one lesson from the pandemic is that “utterly inadequate health systems” in many countries have been unable to respond to the coronavirus. He says universal health coverage is essential for dealing with future crises.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a video released Wednesday that because of the pandemic indicators of human advancement and well-being are going in reverse for the first time since the U.N. started measuring human development in 1990.

Guterres says all countries agreed in 2015 on U.N. goals for 2030 that include working toward universal health coverage. But he says that “we cannot wait 10 years.” In his words, “We need universal health coverage, including mental health coverage, now.”

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican leaders in the Kansas legislature have signed off on the Democratic governor’s request to extend a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

Their action Wednesday came as Kansas set another record for COVID-19-related hospitalizations. The state health department said there were 85 new hospitalizations in the previous 24 hours, raising the state's seven-day daily average to a new high of 29.14 hospitalizations.

Leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature unanimously approved Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to extend the state of emergency until Nov. 15. Under a law enacted in June, top lawmakers must consider an extension once a month, and without their approval, the state of emergency would have expired Oct. 15.

___

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut’s third reopening phase is set to begin Thursday, a milestone during the coronavirus pandemic that is getting a lukewarm reception from some business owners and arts aficionados.

A number of restaurant owners say they won’t be able to reach the new 75% capacity limit for indoor dining because they don’t have the space, primarily due to the requirement that tables be at least 6 feet apart. The indoor capacity maximum is being increased from 50%.

Indoor performing arts venues will be allowed to open beginning Thursday at 50% capacity, while outdoor event venues will be allowed to increase their capacity from 25% to 50%, with required masks and social distancing at all locations. But many theaters and concert venues have decided not to open this week, as shows already have been canceled and many say they can’t make money with half-full facilities.

The Phase 3 reopening comes as Connecticut has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases. Nearly 140 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up from 50 from a month ago and the highest number since late June.

___

ORLANDO, Fla. — Union officials say about 8,800 part-time union workers at Walt Disney World in Florida will be part of the 28,000 layoffs in Disney’s parks division in California and Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The addition of the union workers to the almost 6,500 nonunion layoff already announced brings the Disney-related job losses in Florida to more than 15,000 workers.

Disney announced last week that it was laying off 28,000 workers because of the pandemic. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers and they range from salaried employees to hourly workers.

Disney's parks closed last spring as the pandemic began spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

___

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has tested negative for coronavirus in Las Vegas a day after a positive test came back for one of his staff members working at his office in the Capitol in Carson City.

Sisolak spokeswoman Meghin Delaney says the governor has not had in-person contact with the staffer since mid-September.

She says the negative result came back Wednesday after he was tested Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sisolak departed northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Las Vegas since then. He intended to return to Carson City next week but those plans are on hold.

___

JACKSON, MISS. — Preparations for the Mississippi State Fair’s grand opening moved forward Wednesday amid criticism that masks will not be required at the event after the governor repealed the statewide mask mandate.

The event usually draws thousands to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in the state capital every year for food, carnival rides, music and agricultural expositions. This year, the fair is scheduled to run from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18. Doors open Wednesday night.

While many residents were happy with the opportunity to be able to attend the fair, others said they were choosing to skip the event because of safety concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tate Reeves previously said during the planning process for the fair that it was likely masks would be required. Then, a week before the fair was scheduled to begin, he repealed the state’s mask mandate.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the illness caused by the coronavirus has surged above 700 to a new record one-day high.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 738 people hospitalized either confirmed with COVID-19 or under investigation for infection.

Oklahoma National Guard Lt. Col. Matt Stacy, who has coordinated the state’s surge plan, said state officials are working with hospitals to move patients to facilities with more bed capacity.

The health department reported 94,352 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 1,075 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 93,346 cases and 1,066 deaths reported Tuesday.

___

PARIS — France set a grim new record Wednesday, with more than 18,700 new coronavirus infections detected in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said more than 80 people died of the virus in 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 32,445, among the highest counts in Europe.

Authorities have been trying to beat back the worrying increase in infections that began after the summer holidays when people let down their guard, but do not want to return the nation to the strict two-month lockdown that ended in mid-May.

A day ago, bars were closed down in the Paris area and restaurants are being forced to comply with strict conditions if they want to remain open, like taking names and phone numbers of each client. Festive activities were banned.

___

MIAMI — Florida’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed more than 15,000 as the state detected more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases and local governments and school districts carried on with reopening plans.

Health officials tallied 139 new deaths, while 2,128 patients are being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19, a slight decrease from Tuesday’s figures. The health department figures do not represent casualties in a 24-hour period, and include deaths from several previous days.

Miami public schools continued to welcome children for physical instruction Wednesday after more than a month of virtual learning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said shipments with hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits will help better detect the virus and protect those with underlying conditions.

___

HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials reported 733 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, again shattering the record for daily cases.

The previous record, set Tuesday, stood at 504. Missoula County health officials said the 211 new cases reported in the county represent a reporting lag.

However, an official said Tuesday the Missoula health department would increase enforcement of statewide regulations with unannounced inspections of businesses.

Gov. Steve Bullock has previously said it is up to to local counties and health departments to issue stricter regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bullock was expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the outbreak.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for the coronavirus and contact tracing has begun.

The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

Face masks hang on a boat during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, at the port in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington. Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

NYPD officer attempt to peacefully disperse a crowd of Jewish Orthodox community members gathering around journalists, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods that stand to be affected are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Wearing protective face masks, pilgrims from the Mouride Brotherhood pray outside the Grand Mosque of Touba during the celebrations of the Grand Magal of Touba, Senegal, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people from the Mouride Brotherhood, an order of Sufi Islam, gather for the annual religious pilgrimage to celebrate the life and teachings of Cheikh Amadou Bamba, the founder of the brotherhood. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, Sgt. Nick Spencer, who is part of the U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, left, and medical laboratory scientist Dyllon Reilly run coronavirus tests in the lab at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that Connecticut expects to receive about 1 million new rapid tests for the new coronavirus from the federal government and will use them to help make sure schools stay open. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File) Credit: Tyler Sizemore Credit: Tyler Sizemore

FILE - In this Saturday, July 11, 2020, file photo, guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two weeks after reopening, workers at Disney World are praising the company for the safety protocols that have been implemented to protect against the new coronavirus. But questions remain about whether it will matter to paying guests of Disney World and its crosstown rivals, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) Credit: Joe Burbank Credit: Joe Burbank

School staff help to decorate the front entrance of the Ellis Elementary School in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood before opening for the first day back of in person learning during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Boston is delaying plans to reopen the city's schools after the city's coronavirus positivity rate climbed higher than 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday, Oct. 7. Some students, including those with special needs, those dealing with homelessness, and those who are in state care have already been allowed to return to in-person classes. They will continue to be taught in person, the mayor said. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP) Credit: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Credit: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

FILE - In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. The drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study suggesting the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus and hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday, Oct. 7 in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday, Oct. 2 from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (David Morrison/Eli Lilly via AP, File) Credit: David Morrison Credit: David Morrison

A health care worker in full protective gear, waits to conduct a COVID-19 test at a drive-in sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic hit a new record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A woman wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus, carries a plant in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic hit a new record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek