The Latest: Iraq tells UN it needs help to fight the virus

“Developed nations must provide assistance to developing nations to create an environment to fight the pandemic and limit its harmful effects,” he said.

A severe drop in oil prices has compounded economic woes brought on by the pandemic, he said. He also renewed calls for the international community to put in place an coalition to fight corruption, saying mismanagement was a “scourge” in his country that enables terrorist financing.

“Indeed we cannot eradicate terrorism, if we do not dry up its financing,” he said.

11:17 a.m.

K-pop superstars BTS are sending a message of encouragement to young people worldwide via a video released in conjunction with the U.N. General Assembly meeting of global leaders.

Members of the South Korean band discuss how they coped with feeling isolated during the coronavirus pandemic in the video released Wednesday by UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency.

The pandemic forced the seven-member boy band to cancel concerts this spring. The members said in the video that the sudden slowdown in their busy lives was tough but productive.

“COVID-19 was beyond my imagination,” said RM, the band leader. “All our plans went away, and I became alone.”

Other BTS members said they also felt adrift at first, but they ultimately used the time to reflect and turn their feelings into music.

“Our songs became the stories we wanted to tell each other. We live in uncertainty, but really, nothing’s changed,” band member Jung Kook said. “If there’s something I can do, if our voices can give strength to people, then that’s what we want, and that’s what we’ll keep on doing.”

The group encouraged people to take care of themselves and, in RM’s words, to “dream about a future when our worlds can break out of our small rooms again.”

BTS has engaged with the U.N. before, appearing at a UNICEF event during the General Assembly meeting in 2018.

10:45 a.m.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman used his speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to stress his country’s Islamic roots and slam rival, Iran.

Reading from a piece of paper and seated at a desk under a large portrait of his father, King Abdulaziz, the monarch reiterated the sacred role of Islam in Saudi Arabia, which Muslims believe was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago in the mountainous caves of Mecca.

He touted the kingdom’s role as president of the G-20 this year, and the billions of dollars in humanitarian aid Saudi Arabia gave to countries around the world in past decades.

He refrained from criticizing the recent deals struck by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish ties with Israel, but stressed the kingdom remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative that offers Israel full ties with Arab states in exchange for concessions that lead to a Palestinian state. He also said Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. efforts at resolving the crisis.

He said the Middle East has been suffering from major political and security challenges, blaming Iran for much of the region’s instability. He accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon of sowing the political disarray that has been ultimately blamed for the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port last month.

He said Saudi Arabia has tried to extend its hand over the years to Iran, “but to no avail.” He blamed Iran for targeting Saudi oil facilities last year, saying: “It demonstrated that this regime has total disregard for the stability of the global economy or stability of oil supplies to international markets.”

The 84-year-old monarch’s prerecorded remarks make him only the second Saudi king to deliver a speech to the world assembly. The only other Saudi monarch to do so was his late brother, King Saud, in 1957 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The rule of King Salman, who ascended to the throne in early 2015, has been marked by sweeping domestic reforms and heightened regional tensions with rival, Iran. He has also elevated from near obscurity and emboldened his favored 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and handed him day-to-day decision making powers over the world’s largest oil exporter.

10 a.m.

Ghana’s president has given the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders one of the frankest assessments of the chaos that COVID-19 has caused, saying that “all our best-laid plans have turned out to be of no use when faced with the ravages of an unknown virus.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo made a forceful plea for equitable access to any vaccine, saying that “the virus has taught us that we are all at risk, and there is no special protection for the rich or a particular class.”

Any medical solutions, he said, should be made available for all “in aid of our common humanity.”

The West African leader also took aim at the fractured geopolitical landscape, saying that the pandemic’s lesson has been clear: “Even as we closed our borders and shut airports, the reality dawned on all of us that we had to rely on each other to be able to get out of the trouble we were in. We have all gone down together. We should all rise together.”

For many, he added, the most difficult part of lockdowns has been “the silence forced on churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship.”

9 a.m.

The chairman of Bosnia’s three-member presidency is urging the world’s nations at their first virtual U.N. meeting to make a coronavirus vaccine available to all of mankind.

Sefik Dzaferovic said in his pre-recorded speech to the high-level General Assembly session that the past few years have seen a “crisis of multilateralism” at international organizations including the United Nations.

He said the 193-member world body has become an object of dispute but that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the U.N. has extraordinary significance in today’s globalized world.

“The pandemic has shown that the largest problems of today can no longer be solved by one, three or five states individually,” Dzaferovic said. “These difficulties can only be solved through transnational, multilateral response, based on dialogue and cooperation of as many states as possible.”

He expressed gratitude to the European Union, which Bosnia is a candidate to join, for its strong support to the country’s economy and health system during the pandemic.

But Dzaferovic said Bosnia needs stronger support from the EU to deal with an increasing number of migrants in the country trying to get to Western Europe.

