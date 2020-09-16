The Latest: Sally's northern eyewall rakes the Gulf Coast

—-

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Teddy has now become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kph) the National Hurricane Center said.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Teddy is likely to become a major hurricane later Wednesday and could reach Category 4 strength on Thursday.

Teddy is located about 820 miles (1,335 km) east of the Lesser Antilles. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (281 km).

Meanwhile as Hurricane Sally slowly made its way toward land, nearly 332,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity across Alabama, Florida and Louisiana by Wednesday morning, according to the poweroutage.us site. The site says about 192,000 of those outages were in Alabama while more than 78,000 were in Florida.

MOSS POINT, Miss. - As Sally’s outer bands reached the Gulf Coast, the manager of an alligator ranch in Moss Point, Mississippi, was hoping he wouldn’t have to live a repeat of what happened at the gator farm in 2005.

That’s when about 250 alligators escaped their enclosures during Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge.

Tim Parker, manager of Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours, said Sally has been a stressful storm because forecasters were predicting a storm surge of as much as 9 feet in the area. But, he says he was feeling some relief after new surge predictions had gone down.

“Now they’re talking about maybe two to four foot, which won’t be bad here,” Parker said. “My parking lot might go under water. Our office might partially go under water, but it’s not going to be too bad.”

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sally has restrengthened into a powerful Category 2 hurricane as it veers eastward and crawls toward a potential landfall between the Florida Panhandle and Mobile Bay.

The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday that the storm's sustained winds had increased to 100 mph (161 kph).

The latest forecast track has the hurricane making landfall later Wednesday morning. The storm is barely moving, creeping forward at 2 mph (3 kph).

About 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sally was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Pensacola, Florida.

Corbin Boyce holds an American flag on the beach near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as strong winds and rough waves from Hurricane Sally scour the shoreline. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

Bryan Lockwood, of Gulfport, takes advantage of the waves being brought into the Mississippi Sound in Biloxi, Miss. from Hurricane Sally to surf, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly towards the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall to a number of communities along the waters. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

People play in a flooded parking lot at Navarre Beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that's enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

City of Biloxi work crews take advantage of the slow moving Hurricane Sally's winds to clean off sand from U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly towards the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

Nora Wood, 5, braves a light rain from Hurricane Sally to check on an ant mound in her low-lying Pascagoula, Miss., neighborhood Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020. Wood wanted to make sure the ants were okay and had not been washed away. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

A family enjoys the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico as they play in the surf at this west Gulfport, Miss., beach, ahead of landfall of Hurricane Sally, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly toward the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico, driven by Hurricane Sally, flood this Pass Christian, Miss., street and threaten the homes that line it Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A slow moving Hurricane Sally is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall to the area. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

A father and son walk through the Hurricane Sally tidal surge in Ocean Springs, Miss., to fish on the beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally slowly approaches the Gulf Coast Tuesday evening, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

The parking lot adjacent to the Jones Park Lighthouse in Gulfport, Miss., floods from the waters from the Gulf of Mexico cresting before Hurricane Sally reaches land on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly toward the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Waves crash against a dock on Choctawhatchee Bay near Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., early Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Although Hurricane Sally was more than 100 miles to the south in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm's effects were felt all along the Florida panhandle. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

Waves crash against the nearly empty Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., early Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Although Hurricane Sally was more than 100 miles to the south in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm's effects were felt all along the Florida panhandle. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

Winds from Hurricane Sally puff up the jacket of Thomas Riddle as he watches the rough surf from the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., early Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Although Hurricane Sally was more than 100 miles to the south in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm's effects were felt all along the Florida panhandle. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE