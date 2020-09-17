The Latest: Sally downing trees, flooding roads in Georgia

—

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola International Airport remains closed and officials say they need to assess the safety of the runway and its facility before it reopens after Hurricane Sally sloshed ashore on the Gulf Coast.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the airport gave no timeline on when it would reopen. The airport closed Monday as Sally bore down.

The airport typically has dozens of daily flights from airlines that include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. It’s asking passengers to contact their airlines about canceled flights.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

—

MIAMI — Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

The tropical depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Sally was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

—

MIAMI — Teddy has become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is currently located about 625 miles (1006 km) east-northeast of The Lesser Antilles. Teddy is moving toward the northwest at about 12 miles per hour (19 kph), the general motion it is expected to continue through the weekend.

Additional strengthening is forecasted to happen during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday, the center said.

—

PENSACOLA, Florida — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally had diminished to a tropical depression by late Wednesday. But it was still a rainmaker as it moved into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas on Thursday.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

A barge runs aground along downtown Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, as Hurricane Sally moves inland. Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South. (Tony Giberson//Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

Waves crash over a seawall onto Florida State Highway 20 near Choctaw Beach, Fla., as gusty winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Sally continued to pound the Panhandle area Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: Michael Snyder Credit: Michael Snyder

Hurricane Sally has lumbered ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, with top winds of 105 mph.; Credit: f.duckett Credit: f.duckett

Vehicles maneuver on a flooded road near a boat washed up near the road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Waves move near a damaged pier at Gulf State Park after Hurricane Sally moved through, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Tropic Isles condominiums are seen after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A stalled car sits near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Santa Rosa Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 as wind and rain from Hurricane Sally pound the Florida's northern Gulf Coast region. Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

Fire Department vehicles close the eastbound lane of Florida State Highway 20 in Choctaw Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after debris from a destroyed dock/boat slip was pushed onto the road. Strong winds and rough surf from Hurricane Sally continued to pound the Panhandle area Wednesday. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: MICHAEL SNYDER Credit: MICHAEL SNYDER

Tropic Isles condominiums are seen after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Storm surge from Hurricane Sally covers a dock in Santa Rosa Sound in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

The business of Joe and Teresa Mirable is seen after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Joe Mirable surveys the damage to his business after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A passenger in a car takes pictures with his phone as the vehicle drives through flooded section of U.S. Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South.(Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

A man watches floodwaters, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Floodwaters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Floodwaters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A man watches floodwaters, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Trent Airhart wades through floodwaters, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Floodwaters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert