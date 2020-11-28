The Latest: Saints place LT Armstead on COVID-19 list

The Saints, who recently had been carrying fewer than the maximum 53 players on the active roster, promoted three players from the practice squad: receiver Austin Carr, offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow.

___

The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County has banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

County officials issued the new directives on Saturday in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules go into effect on Monday and will remain for three weeks.

The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county. The team had immediate comment on the new rules.

The rules also will impact the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.

The NHL hasn’t announced a date for the start of training camp but the Sharks have said they would look into alternate sites if needed.

Stanford and San Jose State also have several sports in season. The Cardinal have one scheduled home football game left on Dec. 12 against Oregon State.

The Spartans have home football games on Dec. 5 against Hawaii and Dec. 11 against Nevada. San Jose State practiced before the season a few hundred miles away at Humboldt State because of restrictions in Santa Clara County.

___

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, joining three teammates already on the list as well as over a dozen Baltimore Ravens, casting further doubt on the playing a rescheduled game currently set for Tuesday.

Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable due to an illness.

The announcement came the same day six more Ravens joined the COVID-19 list, an outbreak that seems to put Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh in serious jeopardy. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before being pushed to Sunday afternoon and then Tuesday night.

___

The Baltimore Ravens have placed six more players on the COVID-19 list, including outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and right tackle D.J. Fluker.

The moves further deplete an already thin roster ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Pittsburgh. The game was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night before being bumped to Sunday and then Tuesday because of the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak.

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington was also placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday, along with offensive lineman Will Holden. Two others, defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young, were on injured reserve before joining the list.

Ferguson has played every game this season at outside linebacker and Fluker was coming off three straight starts at right tackle.

The Ravens already had several starters on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

Also on Saturday, the Ravens added receiver Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster and signed defensive back Pierre Desir to the practice squad.

___

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons.

The team said Saturday that Wilson will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

___

The Denver Broncos reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday and returned to work a day after canceling practice following back-to-back days with positive test results.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive Thursday and kick returner Deontae Spencer tested positive Friday. Spencer’s infection prompted Broncos coach Vic Fangio to cancel Friday’s practice even though the NFL gave Denver permission to practice.

Fangio said Saturday there were no new COVID-19 cases and the team resumed on-field preparations for its game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

___

Ohio State officials say they’re not sure when the team can practice again because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases that forced cancellation of Saturday’s game at Illinois.

“It’s kind of fluid,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said.

Dr. Jim Borchers, the team physician, said the decision to cancel Saturday’s game came on Friday as the numbers increased. He said the program did not meet the threshold for cases that would have forced a seven-day pause of team activities.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan State next Saturday.

___

The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program.

The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game.

The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MWC) is to play next at UNLV on Friday. San Jose State (5-0, 5-0) is scheduled to host Hawaii next Saturday.

___

The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday after the rookie was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID when Indianapolis as Indy hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the COVID list last week. Autry leads the Colts with six sacks.

Coach Frank Reich also has ruled out two other starters -- center Ryan Kelly (neck) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Denver Broncos safety Kahani Smith takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's heasdquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete