The Latest: Roughly 20% capacity for Grizzlies, Memphis

Georgia Tech will restrict capacity to 1,200 at men’s basketball games this season, ruling out any public ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said it is following social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For games at 8,600-seat McCamish Pavilion, 900 tickets will be reserved for Georgia Tech students. If that allotment is not fully used those tickets will be made available to Georgia Tech faculty and staff.

The remaining 300 seats will be distributed to guests of the athletes, coaches and athletics department staff.

Siena has paused all men’s basketball team activities following two positive COVID-19 test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

That includes coaches, athletes, team managers, and staff.

In accordance with New York state guidelines and Siena protocols, anybody who tests positive is isolated and close contacts to those individuals are quarantined.

The state Department of Health initiates all contact tracing and will work in cooperation with the school after interviewing the positive individuals to determine close contacts.

Eight Tennessee football assistant coaches have declined proposed pay cuts with the athletic department dealing with a $40 million loss in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee announced pay cuts in October starting Nov. 1 through June 30 for employees making more than $50,000 a year. But Tennessee football coaches must agree to any reductions as part of their contracts.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported Friday that every head coach at Tennessee signed a contract amendment agreeing to reduce pay through June 30.

But athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak confirmed Friday eight assistants did not. That includes offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, the highest paid of the eight at $1.6 million a year; defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley; offensive line coach Will Friend, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke; inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer; outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton; tight ends coach Joe Osovet; and strength and conditioning coach A.J. Artis, the lowest-paid assistant at $200,000 a year.

The only football assistants to accept pay cuts are wide receivers coach Tee Martin and running backs coach Jay Graham, who both played at Tennessee.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was not asked to take a pay cut because he did not accept a raise for 2020 in a contract extension signed in September. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced in August he would take a 15% pay cut that started Nov. 1.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Egyptian soccer association on Twitter ahead of Saturday’s game against Togo.

A Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Browns did not identify the player but said they were informed of the test on Friday morning.

“The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted,” the club said. "The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice on Wednesday after being on the COVID-19 list and expects to play Sunday against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game at Troy on Saturday has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries for a specific position group within the Troy football team.

Both schools announced the postponement Friday. The two schools and the Sun Belt Conference are working to reschedule the game.

Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said the team was disappointed in not playing this weekend, but understood the reasons why.

The Chanticleers were looking to go 8-0 overall. Their next game is Nov. 21 at home against Appalachian State. Troy is scheduled to play Middle Tennessee at home on Nov. 21.

The Norwegian soccer federation has canceled training after an unnamed player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The federation says the player has been put in quarantine.

Norway is scheduled to play Romania in Bucharest on Sunday in the Nations League.

The Swedish soccer federation says defender Carl Starfelt has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team doctor Anders Valentin says Starfelt is “doing well” and has been isolated in his hotel room.

Sweden is scheduled to play Croatia in Stockholm on Saturday.

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against England in a friendly.

The Football Association of Ireland says Browne has been isolated from the rest of the team but no one else is considered a close contact.

The FAI says the rest of the squad has tested negative ahead of Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales.

