The Latest: Venus Williams earns 90th Wimbledon victory

Williams saved five break points in the first set as she pulled ahead. When she closed out the victory, she shouted “Come on!” and celebrated with her familiar pirouette.

Williams overcame eight double-faults and erased 13 of the 15 break points she faced.

___

1:30 p.m.

Alison Riske of the United States lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Tereza Martincová 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The 28th-seeded Riske committed 42 unforced errors.

In men’s play, Feliciano López’s 78th Grand Slam ended when he lost to No. 22 Daniel Evans of Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-5. No. 26 Fabio Fognini beat Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

No. 8 Karolina Plíšková eliminated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4, and No. 13 Elise Mertens beat wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. No. 15 Maria Sakkari and No. 21 Ons Jabeur also won, and American qualifier Claire Liu outlasted Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-3, 9-7.

___

11 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams return to Centre Court to highlight Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also gets her campaign started by facing Carla Suarez Navarro.

The sky is gray with rain possible later in the afternoon after a soggy opening day at the All England Club.

It's a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

___

Caption Venus Williams of the US celebrates winning the women's singles first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Alison Riske of the US plays a return to Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova during the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova plays a return to Alison Riske of the US during the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant