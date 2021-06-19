ajc logo
X

The Latest: Richardson eyes Olympic spot at track trials

National & World News | 28 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Six more trips to Tokyo are up for grabs on Day 2 of U.S. track and field Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The latest on U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials (all times PDT):

___

Six more trips to Tokyo are up for grabs on Day 2 of U.S. track and field Olympic trials.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the one to watch in the women’s 100. Valarie Allman comes into women’s discus finals following a meet record in qualifying.

Saturday also marks the opening day of the decathlon, and the men’s 100-meter preliminaries. In those races, Noah Lyles faces a deep field as he tries to earn one of the three spots and keep alive his quest for the 100-200 double in Tokyo.

On Day 1 of the trials, Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old shot put world record in the finals. It sets up what could be one of the best showdowns in track and field: Crouser, the defending Olympic champion, versus Joe Kovacs, the defending world champion, who finished second in Friday’s event.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top