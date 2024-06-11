The Latest: Hunter Biden says he's grateful for support but 'disappointed' by conviction

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell says they are “naturally disappointed” by Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict. Lowell said in a statement that they respect the jury process and will vigorously pursue all legal challenges that are available.

“Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Lowell said.

Currently:

— President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

— Who testified in Hunter Biden's trial on federal firearms charges

Here's the latest:

Republicans react to Hunter Biden guilty verdict

Republican reaction to Hunter Biden’s verdict Tuesday was swift and varied as some called the guilty outcome overdue accountability for the Biden family while others said it represented a “veil of fairness.”

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who’s been investigating the president’s family for the last two years, said that while the verdict marked “a step toward accountability,” there won’t be justice “until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes.”

Comer and other House Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for the last 17 months that has failed to directly connect the commander-in-chief to his family’s overseas business dealings. Comer has taken a special interest in Hunter Biden and his various legal woes, bringing in the president’s son last year to conduct an hourslong deposition.

President Biden says he’ll accept the outcome of his son Hunter’s criminal case

After Hunter Biden’s conviction on three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and the first lady will always be there for their son “with our love and support.”

The president says he’ll accept the outcome and continue to respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

President Biden says he and Jill love their son and they’re proud of the man he is today.

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden leaves courthouse after guilty verdict

Hunter Biden patted defense attorney Abbe Lowell on the left shoulder after the judge’s courtroom deputy read aloud the guilty verdict in his federal gun case.

Hunter Biden hugged both of his attorneys and said thank you after the jurors left the courtroom. He smiled wanly at his relatives in the gallery and then hugged and kissed his wife before leaving the courtroom.

First lady Jill Biden arrived to the courthouse minutes after the jury delivered its verdict and wasn’t in the courtroom when it was read.

Hunter Biden left the courthouse holding hands with the first lady and his wife, Melissa. They did not speak to reporters, got into waiting SUVs and drove off.

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years at sentencing, but no sentencing date has been set

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced after being convicted of three felony charges related to the purchase of a gun when, prosecutors argued, he lied on a gun-purchase form by saying he wasn’t illegally using or addicted to drugs.

But it’s unclear how long of a sentence he’ll get. The sentence is up to Judge Maryellen Noreika and Hunter Biden is a first-time offender.

Judge Noreika noted that sentencing typically is 120 days out, but no sentencing date was set after the verdict was read Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is convicted of all 3 charges in federal gun trial

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial in Delaware.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Hunter Biden stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read.

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial have reached a verdict

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial in Delaware have reached a verdict after about three hours of deliberations.

President Joe Biden’s son is accused of lying when he swore he wasn’t a drug user in order to buy a gun in 2018.

Hunter Biden is facing three felony charges over the gun he had for 11 days before his brother’s widow found it in his truck and threw it in the trash.

Hunter Biden leaves the courthouse as jury deliberations resume

Hunter Biden has left the Delaware courthouse with his wife as jurors begin a second day of deliberations in his federal gun trial.

He isn’t required to stay at the courthouse while the jury deliberates, but is expected to return if the jury comes back with a note or verdict.

President Joe Biden’s son has been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he wasn’t a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Jurors begin second day of deliberations in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

Jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

The jurors had deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They’re weighing whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

Jury to resume deliberations in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They’re weighing whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from his ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

What to know about the Hunter Biden gun trial

The trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court with prosecutors seeking to show Hunter Biden was addicted and regularly using drugs during the 11-day period when he bought and owned the gun.

Hunter Biden’s defense team sought to show he didn't consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form and said he was trying to turn his life around at the time.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP