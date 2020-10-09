The Latest: Rafael Nadal reaches 13th French Open final

Schwartzman trailed 3-1 and 4-2 in the third set but rallied to make it 5-5.

Nadal had to save three break points in a tense 11th game lasting 12 minutes.

He is aiming to win a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major title to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Nadal plays top-ranked Novak Djokovic or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

A victory would give Nadal his 100th win at Roland Garros.

5:25 p.m.

Iga Swiatek no longer has a chance to become the first woman in 20 years to win both the singles and doubles trophies at the French Open.

And the 19-year-old also burned through considerable energy ahead of her singles final on Saturday by losing in three sets in women’s doubles Friday.

The Pole has less than 24 hours to recover ahead of the final after spending 2 hours, 28 minutes on court with her partner Nicole Melichar in the semifinal, won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4 by the pairing of Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk.

The last woman to win the women’s singles and doubles trophies in Paris was Mary Pierce in 2000.

In the singles final, the unseeded Swiatek plays fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin.

The women’s doubles final will be Guarachi and Krawczyk, seeded 14th, against the second-seeded pairing of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

4:55 p.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is a step closer to reaching a 13th French Open final after winning the second set 6-3 against Diego Schwartzman in their semifinal.

The 12th-seeded Argentine was broken in the third game and Nadal broke him again to clinch the set when Schwartzman swatted a forehand long from the back of the court.

The second-seeded Nadal won the first set 6-3.

Schwartzman beat Nadal in their last match but lost all nine of their encounters before that.

4:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal had to work hard to win the first set of his semifinal match against 12th-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.

Nadal was broken once and had to save three other break points before winning the set 6-3 with the roof open on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The second-seeded Spaniard is chasing a 13th French Open title. He has never lost the opening set of a semifinal match at Roland Garros and has won all 12 of his previous semifinals.

The first set was marked by many long rallies. Nadal played 47 points on his serve and 18 were rallies of 10 shots of more.

Nadal broke Schwartzman in the second and fourth games but was broken himself in the third game.

1 p.m.

Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women's wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final.

Ohtani upset defending champion Diede de Groot to advance to the final. The Dutchwoman had beaten Kamiji in last year's final.

