The Latest: The Vatican opens St. Peter's Basilica to public to pay final respects to Pope Francis

The body of Pope Francis will be moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

The body of Pope Francis will be moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter's Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

Heads of state are expected for the funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Square, but the public viewing is largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.

The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m. local time.

Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to schedule Francis' funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.

Here's the latest:

The Vatican opens St. Peter’s Basilica to general public

This will allow the faithful to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

Taiwan will send former top official to funeral

Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic, will represent the island democracy, the government said Wednesday.

Relations with the Vatican are especially important to Taiwan because the Holy See is the only European state to recognize the island’s sovereignty in defiance of China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Chen is a former vice president and premier and recipient of several of the Vatican’s highest honors. Though less than 5% of Taiwan’s population is Catholic, the church has roots on the island dating back to 17th-century Spanish explorers.

Israeli Foreign Ministry deletes pope condolences post

The ministry refused to comment on its decision to post and then quickly delete the post on X, which said: “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing."

According to Israeli media, Israeli ambassadors, especially those serving in predominantly Catholic countries, were furious over the deleted post.

Pope Francis was critical of Israel's war in Gaza, and exceptionally close to the Catholic church there, but had also called on Hamas to release the hostages and condemned the rise in antisemitism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public comment on the pope’s passing.

Mourners watch Francis’ casket being moved

The casket passed them by along the same path the pope had travelled just days before, on Easter Sunday, in what became his final popemobile tour through the faithful.

It was a surprise salute, which Francis decided at the last minute after being assured he could do it despite his continued frail health from pneumonia.

The bells of St. Peter’s toll as the body of the pope is transferred

The procession included solemn cardinals, prelates and Swiss Guards escorting the pontiff to where he will lie in state.

A choir chanted as the cardinals processed slowly through the archway gates leading out into the piazza.

JD Vance says he won't attend the pope's funeral

The U.S. vice president is currently on a four-day visit to India.

He said Wednesday that while he was able to see Pope Francis on Easter Sunday during his Vatican visit over the weekend, he didn’t “realize how sick he was” and that he would always remember the pontiff as a “great pastor.”

Ceremony to transfer Pope Francis’ body begins

His body will be transferred from his home in the Vatican hotel to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public viewing.

Filipino community in Taiwan gathers to mourn

Filipinos in Taiwan began gradually gathering at St. Christopher’s Church, a center for a community whose members have migrated to the island to work mainly in factories and as caregivers.

“This is a church for migrants, for people who have to live away from their loved ones, and Pope Francis had a deep concern for those people,” said Luz Fernandez, a housekeeper whose employer gave her time off to light a candle at the church. “He will be missed."

Philippines' Marcos remembers Francis as ‘best pope in my lifetime’

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the leader of the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia, will attend the funeral in Rome of Pope Francis, whom he described as “the best pope in my lifetime.”

Marcos, 67, will be joined by his wife, Louise Araneta-Marcos, in the trip to Rome, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Wednesday.

The Philippine leader extolled Francis as “a man of profound faith and humility.”

Churches across the Philippines rang their bells Monday to mourn the death of Francis, who visited the country in 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan.

Trump will head to Rome for funeral

Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral services.

He’ll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president’s travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday. She did not provide details on whether Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a U.S. delegation.

Men wash the steps St. Peter's Basilica before the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

From left, President of the Rome's Jewish Community, Victor Fadlun, and Rome's Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni pay their respects to the body of late Pope Francis's laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Faithful pray during a service for the late Pope Francis at St. Alexander's Rome Catholic Cathedral in Kyiv Ukraine, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Vatican Swiss Guards frame the entrance of St. Peter's Basilica where the body of Pope Francis will lie in state for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Vatican Swiss Guards stand at the Arch of the Bells where the body of Pope Francis will be carried on its way to St. Peter's Basilica, where it will lie in state for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Vatican Swiss Guards receive instructions by a security person in St. Peter's Square ahead of the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Two men stand near chairs during the preparations in St. Peter's Square ahead of the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

People enter St. Peter's Square ahead of the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People enter St. Peter's Square ahead of the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Nuns enter at St. Peter's Square ahead of the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A man arrives in St. Peter"s Square to wait for the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter¥s Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A parishioner prays during a mass for Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

People take photos by a photo of Pope Francis at the entrance to the car museum where one of the Popemobiles he used during his visit to Cuba is displayed in Havana, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A shop owner places a black ribbon over a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death at age 88, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The body of Pope Francis is placed into St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where he will lie in state for three days. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool)

