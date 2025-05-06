The Latest: Prime Minister Carney rebuffs Trump’s push to make Canada the 51st state

Judge bars Trump administration from shrinking 3 agencies

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from dramatically shrinking the agencies, which fund libraries across the U.S., settle labor disputes with public sector workers and support state business contracting programs.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island said Trump cannot unilaterally end the funding and programs for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. All three agencies were established by Congress.

Trump's March 14 executive order directing them to cut as many staffers and programs as legally possible was "arbitrary and capricious," McConnell wrote in Tuesday's order.

“It also disregards the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; specifically, it ignores the unshakable principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the Executive implements the law Congress enacted and spends the funds Congress appropriated.”

Twenty-one states sued over the executive order.

Trump Pentagon nominee under scrutiny in hearing for partisan comments

A retired U.S. brigadier general who failed to get through the confirmation process in the first Trump administration got renewed scrutiny for his political and anti-Islamic social media posts during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday.

Anthony Tata, a staunch supporter of the president, has been nominated to become the defense undersecretary for personnel. He was criticized for tweets in 2018 calling Islam the “most oppressive violent religion I know of,” and calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader” and referring to him as Muslim. The tweets were later taken down.

Senate confirms Wall Street veteran to lead Social Security Administration

Frank Bisignano will be taking over at a turbulent time for the agency, which provides benefits to more than 70 million Americans. He was confirmed in a 53-47 vote.

Bisignano's confirmation came after a monthslong series of announcements at the SSA of mass federal worker layoffs, cuts to programs, office closures and a planned cut to nationwide Social Security phone services, which were eventually walked back.

Many of the changes are driven by the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who said this week that he is preparing to wind down his role with the administration.

The upheaval has made Social Security a major focus of Democrats, including former President Joe Biden, who said in his first public speech since leaving office that Trump has "taken a hatchet" to the program.

State Department disbanding the Office of Palestinian Affairs at the US Embassy in Jerusalem

The State Department said the office will be folded back into the broader diplomatic mission.

The move will restore the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the embassy that President Trump created during his first term after moving the embassy from Tel Aviv and then closing down the consulate in Jerusalem, which had served as the main U.S. point of outreach to the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Affairs Unit reported directly to the U.S. ambassador to Israel, a move that was reversed in President Joe Biden’s administration, which formalized it into an office that stepped up engagement with the Palestinians and reported directly to State Department headquarters in Washington.

“The United States remains committed to its historic relationship with Israel, bolstering Israel’s security and securing peace to create a better life for the entire region,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. She did not mention how the change would affect relations with the Palestinian Authority.

As Trump battles elite colleges, House GOP looks to hike endowment tax by tenfold or more

The president's feud with America’s elite universities is lending momentum to Republicans on Capitol Hill who want to increase a tax on wealthy college endowments by tenfold or more.

House Republicans already were considering a hike in the tax on college endowments' earnings from 1.4% to 14% as part of Trump's tax bill. As the president raises the stakes in his fight with Harvard, Columbia and other Ivy League schools, lawmakers are floating raising the rate as high as 21% in line with the corporate tax rate. It appears no decisions have been made.

White House confirms review of Smithsonian museums has begun

The White House confirmed in a statement that a review of Smithsonian properties is underway after an executive order calling for the removal of “improper ideology.”

“We are undertaking a comprehensive review of the Smithsonian museums to assess alignment with the directives outlined in the executive order,” Lindsey Halligan, a special assistant to the president, said in a statement. “We are committed to transparency and will share updates as the review progresses.”

Officials did not elaborate on the details of how the review is being carried out.

A pastor and veteran of the Civil Rights movement who loaned books to the museum told The Associated Press that his items would be reviewed by a panel to determine whether they will remain at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Supreme Court allows Trump ban on transgender members of the military to take effect, for now

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump's administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed.

The court acted in the dispute over a policy that presumptively disqualifies transgender people from military service.

The court’s three liberal justices said they would have kept the policy on hold.

Just after beginning his second term in January, Trump moved aggressively to roll back the rights of transgender people. Among the Republican president's actions was an executive order that claims the sexual identity of transgender service members "conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life," and is harmful to military readiness.

Critic of drug industry and COVID-19 measures to lead FDA vaccine program

Dr. Vinay Prasad, a prominent critic of the pharmaceutical industry and the Food and Drug Administration, has been named to oversee the health agency’s program for vaccines and biotech drugs.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced the appointment Tuesday in a message to agency staff, praising Prasad’s “long and distinguished history in medicine.”

Prasad is the latest in a series of medical contrarians and critics of COVID-19 measures to join the federal government under President Trump.

Unlike political roles such as FDA commissioner, the job Prasad is stepping into has traditionally been held by an FDA career scientist. His appointment raises new questions about whether vaccines and other new therapies will face additional scrutiny from regulators.

Prasad replaces Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's longtime vaccine chief who resigned in March after clashing with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over concerns about the safety of vaccinations.

Rwanda says it’s talking with the US about taking in third-country deportees. Here’s why

Rwanda drew international attention, and some outrage, by agreeing to take in Britain's rejected asylum-seekers in a plan that collapsed last year. Now Rwanda says it is talking with the Trump administration about a similar idea — and it might find more success.

The negotiations mark an expansion in U.S. efforts to deport people to countries other than their own. It has sent hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama but has yet to announce any major deals with governments in Africa, Asia or Europe.

Rwanda has argued that despite being one of Africa's most densely populated countries, it has space to help alleviate what many countries in Europe — and the United States — consider to be a growing problem with unwanted migrants.

US trade deficit hits record high as businesses, consumers try to get ahead of Trump tariffs

The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record $140.5 billion in March as consumers and businesses alike tried to get ahead of the president's latest and most sweeping tariffs, with federal data showing an enormous stockpiling of pharmaceutical products.

The deficit — which measures the gap between the value of goods and services the U.S. sells abroad against what it buys — has roughly doubled over the last year. In March 2024, Commerce Department records show, that gap was just under $68.6 billion.

According to federal data released Tuesday, exports for goods and services totaled about $278.5 billion in March, while imports climbed to nearly $419 billion. That’s up $0.5 billion and $17.8 billion, respectively, from February trade.

Consumer goods led the imports surge — increasing by $22.5 billion in March. And pharma products in particular climbed $20.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis noted, signaling fears about future levies.

Key Republican says he won’t back Trump’s pick for top DC prosecutor because of Jan. 6 ties

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he has told the White House he will not support Ed Martin, Trump's pickfor top federal prosecutor in Washington, stalling the nomination in the Senate weeks before the temporary appointment expires.

The North Carolina Republican told reporters Tuesday that he met with Martin and opposes the nomination because of his defense of rioters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Martin, a leading figure in Trump's campaign to overturn the 2020 election, spoke at a rally on the eve of the violent riot and represented defendants who were prosecuted for the attack.

“We have to be very, very clear that what happened on Jan. 6th was wrong,” Tillis said. “It was not prompted. It was not prompted or created by other people to put those people in trouble. They made a stupid decision, and they disgraced the United States by absolutely destroying the Capitol.”

Disabled workers have faced prejudice. Now they face DOGE firings

For decades the federal government has positioned itself as committed to inclusive hiring and long-term retention across agencies. But as mass layoffs ripple through the federal workforce under President Trump’s administration, disabled employees are among those being let go.

Amid the firings, rollbacks of accommodation guidance for businesses and skepticism of disability inclusion practices, advocates and experts wonder if the government's status as a "model employer" will hold true.

Trump has said he ended diversity, equity and inclusion programs because people should be hired based on work quality and merit alone.

However, under Schedule A, candidates already have to be qualified for the position with or without an accommodation. They don’t get a job solely because they have a disability.

Disability advocates point to a slew of statements from Trump administration officials that indicate they view disabled workers as a liability.

Second judge rules that Trump’s use of 18th century wartime act was improper

Trump used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for only the fourth time in history, declaring that a Venezuelan gang had invaded the United States and its alleged members could be deported without regular legal process.

A Trump-appointed judge in Texas last week ruled the act can’t be used against a gang. On Tuesday, District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York came to the same conclusion.

The gang, Hellerstein wrote, “may well be engaged in narcotics trafficking, but that is a criminal matter, not an invasion or predatory incursion.”

The media is dismissed as Carney’s White House visit continues

The appearance with Carney grew increasingly uncomfortable as it continued, with Trump repeatedly asserting that the United States has been “subsidizing Canada.”

But the meeting never devolved like an earlier encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We had another little blow up with someone else,” Trump said. This is a very friendly conversation.”

Trump digs at Democrats during his meeting with Carney

Trump, a former real estate developer, offered during the meeting with Carney to help former President Barack Obama build his presidential library.

Obama left office in 2009. His library is under construction in Chicago. Trump said it’s taking too long and that, in and of itself, is “bad for the presidency.”

“If he wanted help, I’d give him help,” Trump said of Obama. “I’m a really good builder.”

Trump also criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom over a project to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco by rail, calling it “the worst cost overrun I’ve ever seen.”

Carney finally gets a word in

As Trump went on a long aside about former President Barack Obama’s presidential library and California water issues before veering back to trade, Carney kept trying to get a word in, raising his hand about half a dozen times to try to interject.

Trump kept talking as reporters fired questions, holding forth with extended answers.

When the Canadian leader finally got to speak, he addressed Trump’s repeated needling about making Canada a 51st U.S. state and said, “Respectfully, Canadians’ view on this is not going to change.”

Trump talks more on tariffs

Trump continued his tough talk on tariffs, saying other countries need to deal with the United States.

“They want a piece of our market,” he said. “We don’t care about their market.”

He also said that other nations “think of us as a super luxury store, a store that has the goods.”

Trump also said that China wants to meet for trade talks. He didn’t offer details but asserted that the Chinese are not doing business and that ships full of goods from China are turning around the Pacific Ocean.

Friendly vibe shrouds Trump’s meeting with Canada’s new leader

Trump had a lot of praise for Carney, despite the president’s desire to make Canada the 51st state in the U.S.

He complimented Carney on winning election and said Carney had helped himself with the debate.

“I think Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person,” Trump said.

At another point, when asked concessions he wants from Canada, Trump replied, “friendship.”

And at still another point in the Oval Office meeting, Trump said: “I love Canada.”

Carney rebuffs Trump’s Oval Office push for 51st state, says Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever’

Trump said he was still interested in making Canada the 51st state, although he admitted “it takes two to tango.”

“It would really be a wonderful marriage,” the president said.

Carney responded by telling Trump that “as you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale.”

The White House and Buckingham Palace aren’t, he said, and Canada is “not for sale, it won’t be for sale, ever.”

“Never say never,” Trump said. Carney smiled and mouthed “never, never, never.”

Trump teases a ‘very, very big announcement’

The president told reporters that he will make his mystery announcement Thursday or Friday before his trip to the Middle East next week, though it wasn’t clear if the announcement was related to the trip.

Trump wouldn’t say what the announcement was about but said it will be “one of the most important announcements” that have been made in many years “about a certain subject.”

Trump says US is halting airstrikes on Houthis rebels in Yemen

Trump says he’s calling off any more air strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, saying the rebel faction has ‘capitulated’ and doesn’t want to fight anymore.

In March, Trump's administration launched strikes against Houthis rebels. But he told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, "We will stop the bombings. They have capitulated but more importantly, we will take their word."

The president added, “I think that’s very positive. They were knocking out a lot of ships.”

Meeting between Trump and Carney begins

Trump graciously welcomed Carney to the Oval Office, praising him as “a very talented person, a very good person.”

The U.S. leader said Carney’s comeback victory in Canada’s recent election was “maybe even greater than mine.”

Trump also gestured to the upgrades that he’s made to the Oval Office, saying it was renovated with “great love and 24 karat gold — that always helps too.”

Carney opened by saying, “Mr. President, I’m on the edge of my seat.”

Canada’s new prime minister arrives at the White House for Trump meeting

Carney received a handshake and a couple of shoulder pats from the U.S. president.

Trump then turned toward the news media and did a fist pump, which Carney then emulated with a fist pump of his own.

The two leaders then entered the White House without exchanging any words for the gathered reporters.

Before Carney’s arrival, Trump expressed doubts on social media about the benefits of an economic relationship with Canada.

It’s a position that defies the underlying economic data as the United States depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross border trade makes more affordable in ways that benefit growth.

Just before Canadian PM arrives at White House, Trump says US doesn’t need Canada

Just before meeting Carney, Trump posted on social media that the U.S. doesn’t need autos, energy, lumber or “ANYTHING” from the United States’ northern neighbor.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While Trump said he still welcomes Canada’s friendship and hopes to maintain it, he’s indicating despite economic data to the contrary that the United States would be fine without Canada.

“The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence,” Trump posted.

Homeland Security secretary says ‘people will be allowed to fly’ even without REAL ID

Kristi Noem told a Congressional panel Tuesday that travelers who miss Wednesday's deadline to get the more secure ID cards should be prepared for extra scrutiny, but "we will make sure it's as seamless as possible."

Noem said 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply, and passports and tribal identification will be accepted at checkpoints.

Travelers who aren't REAL ID compliant "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," she said.

Implementation of the REAL ID, a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card, has been repeatedly delayed since it was recommended by the 9/11 Commission and signed into law in 2005.

Treasury secretary says the United States ‘will not default’

Scott Bessent is testifying on the Hill this morning for the first time since his confirmation in January.

On the table for questions are tariffs, taxes, layoffs at the IRS, Department of Government Efficiency access to IRS data, national finances and more.

Bessent said the U.S. and China “have not engaged in negotiations” but “as early as this week” the U.S. will be announcing trade deals with some of the U.S.′ largest trading partners.

Bessent also spoke about America’s upcoming default date — what officials are calling the “X-date.”

“Just as an outfielder running for a fly ball, we are on the warning track. When you’re on the warning track, it means the wall is not that far away,” he said. He added, however, that the U.S. “will not default.”

Republican member of Congress praises program cut by Trump administration

A Republican member of Congress says there's "strong bipartisan support" for a program designed to help communities protect against natural disasters and climate change.

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program was eliminated by the Trump administration in April.

Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma told Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a hearing Tuesday that the BRIC program has been “extraordinarily helpful.” He said he wants to know more about the department’s plans to “reform those grants.”

US stocks sink again as more companies detail damage from Trump’s trade war

Artificial intelligence mania is losing more steam and more companies are scrubbing forecasts amid Trump's tariffs uncertainty.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were down more than 1% in morning trading. Palantir Technologies, which offers an AI platform for customers, was falling 13.5%, and Nvidia was down 2.4%.

House speaker responds to Trump’s ‘fewer dolls’ statement

Reporters caught up with Mike Johnson in a Capitol hallway on Monday, and one asked about Trump saying that some kids may have fewer dolls or pencils and stroller prices may go up as a result of his tariffs policy.

“Is that the message that you want to send to the American public?” the Republican leader was asked.

“We had to disrupt the system and we’re gonna have the desired results,” Johnson responded. “So whatever short term of disruption there is or or discomfort, I think what he’s trying to say there, I think, is that it will well pay off in the long run and I think that will happen sooner than many people anticipate.”

Trump isn’t backing down against media coverage of Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation

Despicable. Unpatriotic. All wrong. No credibility. Sensationalistic. Disgusting.

All labels that Trump or his loyalists have used to describe media coverage of his administration’s deportation of the asylum-seeker in Maryland to a Salvadoran prison.

With media covering Abrego Garcia’s removal as a test case about the absence of due process, the White House has attacked the man’s character and said he shouldn’t be allowed to stay, said Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of Hofstra University’s communication school.

“The song is the same,” said former CNN Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno, “but the volume is a lot louder.

One of Trump’s golf courses in Scotland to host a European tour event

Trump International Golf Links Scotland will stage the Scottish Championship from Aug. 7-10 after being added to the 2025 schedule by the tour on Tuesday. The course also will return as a seniors tour host.

Trump Organization vice president Eric Trump called these back-to-back events a “significant milestone.” The course has a panoramic view of offshore wind turbines that Trump has criticized as “unsightly” view-spoilers for his luxury guests.

The other course, Trump Turnberry, hasn’t staged a British Open since 2009, despite Trump’s lobbying.

Carney said he’ll fight for Canada ahead of Trump meeting. Some said he should have stayed home

These Oval Office meetings have been challenging for world leaders. The United Kingdom's prime minister, Keir Starmer, engaged in a charm offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was met by Trump with anger.

“We’ve seen what he does. We saw what he did with Zelenskyy,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto. “He would sure as hell try to do the same with Carney. It’s not in Carney’s interest. It’s not in Canada’s interest.”

Carney said ahead of Tuesday’s Oval Office encounter that he was elected specifically to “stand up” to the U.S. president, and that he expected they’ll have “difficult” but “constructive” conversations at their White House lunch.

A bipartisan group of Trump critics launches the ‘Cost Coalition’

According to preliminary plans shared with The Associated Press, the coalition’s messaging will include paid advertising, social media, press interviews and on-the-ground events with small business leaders, veterans and the faith community ahead of key elections.

Republican Terry Holt and Democrat Andrew Bates, both former presidential spokespersons, will lead communications. The nonprofit with a hybrid political action committee won’t have to publicly disclose all its funding sources.

“In 100 days, Donald Trump put the best-performing economy in the world on a crash course toward recession. Trump’s tariffs — the biggest middle class tax hike in modern history — are making everyday prices skyrocket and wreaking havoc for businesses large and small,” Holt and Bates said in a joint statement. “Next up are grossly inflationary tax cuts for the wealthy that will only saddle future generations with staggering debt.”

