Breaking: Georgia voters can now request absentee ballots for 2024 election
Nation & World News

The Latest: Preparations underway for night 1 of the DNC in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago with roughly 50,000 people expected to arrive in the Windy City
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waving during her arrival at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waving during her arrival at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago with roughly 50,000 people expected to arrive in the Windy City. That includes thousands of anti-war activists who plan to demonstrate near the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party's nomination for president.

Earlier this month, delegates made Harris their nominee in a virtual roll call. The party will still conduct a ceremonial roll call vote at the convention mimicking the look of a traditional roll call where state delegations announce their votes from the convention floor.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Protesters plan large marches and rallies as DNC kicks off

Crowds of activists are expected to gather in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention this week, hoping to call attention to such issues as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.

While Vice President Kamala Harris has galvanized the party as she gears up to accept the Democratic nomination, activists say their plans to demonstrate haven't changed. They're ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation's top Democratic leaders.

Their issues cover climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, to name a few, but many activists agree an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war is the overarching message of the demonstrations. They've likened it to the Vietnam War of their generation. The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation and buses are bringing activists to Chicago from all over the country.

Ukrainian supporters protest downtown prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protesters plan large marches and rallies as Democratic National Convention kicks off in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The pro-Palestinian 'uncommitted' movement is at a standstill with top Democrats as the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago
Placeholder Image

What does a delegate do at a convention?
The Latest
Ukrainian officials order mandatory evacuation from Pokrovsk for families with children16m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken pushes for cease-fire in his 9th trip to Mideast since...20m ago
Republicans are central in an effort to rescue Cornel West’s ballot hopes in Arizona20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Adrián Albarran

Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
A father-son coaching matchup turns into a bonkers night
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election