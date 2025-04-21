The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pakistan calls Francis’ death a loss for the global community

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the passing of Francis is an irreparable loss to the global community.

Sharif praised Francis as a “pioneer of interfaith harmony, peace, and the promotion of humanity.”

He said under the pope’s leadership, the Catholic Church consistently spread the message of love, tolerance and mutual respect across the world. “Pope Francis’s life and conduct have been a beacon of light — not only for Christians but for people of all faiths.”

The chief rabbi of Rome says Francis opened dialogue between Judaism and Catholicism

The chief rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni, “offered heartfelt condolences to the Catholic world” on the pope’s death on behalf of Rome’s Jewish community.

He said that Francis’ pontificate was an important new chapter in the history of relations between Judaism and Catholicism, “with openings to a dialogue that was sometimes difficult but always respectful.”

“I remember the numerous occasions in which I met him, always marked by sympathy, attention and trust. With my community I express my condolences for his passing and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic world.”

Spanish, Greek prime ministers mourn Francis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences for the death of Francis, saying, “His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy.”

In Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Francis as a religious leader who dedicated his life‘s work to peace and solidarity.

“The faithful of the Roman Catholic Church mourn the loss of their religious leader, and Christians around the world join them in their grief,” Mitsotakis wrote in an online post. “Along with them, every citizen of the earth who believes in peace, friendship, and solidarity also mourns. These are values to which Pope Francis dedicated his life and work.”

JD Vance says ‘my heart goes out to millions of Christians’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is in India and had met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, said his "heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him"

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote on X. “May God rest his soul.”

The head of Church of England says Francis improved relations between religions

The acting head of the Church of England remembered Pope Francis’ wit, compassion and commitment to improving relations between the world’s religions.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said Francis’ life was centered on service to the poor, compassion for migrants and asylum-seekers and efforts to protect the environment.

“I remember, in the brief times I spent with him, how this holy man of God was also very human,” Cottrell said in a statement. “He was witty, lively, good to be with, and the warmth of his personality and interest in others shone out from him.”

A note of criticism from the Women’s Ordination Conference

The Women’s Ordination Conference had been frustrated by Francis’ unwillingness to push for the ordination of women.

“While we will continue to experience the gifts of Pope Francis’ openness to reform, we lament that this did not extend to an openness to the possibility of women in ordained ministry,” the conference said.

“His repeated ‘closed door’ policy on women’s ordination was painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature, and for many, a betrayal of the synodal, listening church he championed. This made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women,” it said.

It said it had long prayed that Francis would be transformed by the testimonies of women sharing their sincere calls from God to ordained ministry and guide the church toward embracing the fullness of women’s equality. “Yet when it came to the topic of women in ministry, he seemed stuck in bad theology and outdated tropes.”

India mourns Francis as a beacon of compassion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has nearly 30 million Christians who make up 2.3% of the population, says Pope Francis will always be remembered “as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

“From a young age, he devoted himself towards realizing the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” Modi said.

The Indian leader posted a photo of himself with the pope and said he was “greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Ireland’s foreign minister says Francis was a voice for the voiceless

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Harris, expressed hope that Pope Francis’ teachings will continue to inspire the world, saying the late pontiff’s commitment to justice, peace and human dignity touched millions of people around the globe.

Francis’ advocacy for the poor, calls for improved interfaith relations and focus on protecting the environment made him “a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless,” Harris said in a statement.

“Pope Francis bore his illness with great dignity and courage,” Harris said. “As so many people in Ireland and as Christians across the world mourn his loss, we find strength in his message of hope, mercy, and compassion, which will continue to inspire us to build a better world for all.”

Meloni says ‘we say goodbye to a great shepherd’

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the news of Francis’ death “deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering.’‘

She added that “his teaching and legacy will not be lost. We bid farewell to the Holy Father with hearts full of sorrow, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.’’

Macron says Francis gave hope to the poor

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is largely Catholic, shared his condolences in a post on X.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him.”

Dutch prime minister says the pope was a man of the people

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof paid tribute to Francis, saying the pope “was in every way a man of the people.

“The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognized the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect,” Schoof wrote on X.

Israel’s president offers condolences to Christians

Israel’s mostly ceremonial president offered condolences to Christians after the death of Pope Francis, calling him a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion.”

In a post on X, Isaac Herzog said the pope had fostered strong ties with Jews and advanced interfaith dialogue.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” he wrote, referring to the pope’s repeated calls for an end to the war and the release of captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Francis had repeatedly criticized Israel's wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

Top EU leader says Francis was an inspiration for the entire world

Ursula von der Leyen, a top European Union leader, remembered Francis as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians.

“Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis,” von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, wrote on X.

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

Francis made last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, a day before his death when he emerged to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause. Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

He performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

Pope died at 7:35 a.m. Monday

Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced that Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Monday (05:35 GMT).

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

