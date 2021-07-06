The Latest: Czech Pliskova 1st to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Pliskova, who is seeded eighth, erased all three break points she faced. The Czech has been broken only three times in the tournament and has yet to drop a set.

Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016, but this is her deepest run at a Grand Slam since early 2019. She is playing at Wimbledon for the ninth time and had never previously been beyond the fourth round.

___

2:30 p.m.

An overnight break helped No. 14-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland rally past No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to earn the last quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz won 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The players were on serve in the fourth set when the match was suspended Monday night because of rain.

The versatile Hurkacz won 50 points at the net, including 10 when playing serve and volley. He became a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, and his opponent Wednesday will be his idol, Roger Federer.

___

1:10 p.m.

Six first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists will be in action as four women's matches determine the lineup for the semifinals.

But first on Centre Court is the completion of the last men's fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz, which was suspended in the fourth set because of rain. Medvedev leads two sets to one, with the players on serve in the fourth set.

First up on Court 1 is Karolina Pliskova against unseeded Viktorija Golubic, now underway with the retractable roof closed because of rain.

Only one women's quarterfinal involves players who have advanced this far before at Wimbledon. The 2018 champion, Angelique Kerber, takes on Karolina Muchova, who lost in the round of eight two years ago.

Top-ranked Ash Barty will be last on Centre Court to face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, goes against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Crowds on Centre Court and Court 1 can increase to 100% capacity beginning with the quarterfinals as Britain eases pandemic restrictions.

___

Caption Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a return to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Poland's Hubert Huekacz celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption Spectators look at the order of play on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali