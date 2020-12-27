The Latest: Playoff picture could come into focus Sunday

The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.

The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to punch their ticket to the postseason, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.

Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.

Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.

