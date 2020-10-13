The Latest: Nominee Barrett to field questions from senators

Even before her confirmation hearings end, the Senate Judiciary Committee has already scheduled a Thursday vote to approve her nomination. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham scheduled a committee vote for 9 a.m. Thursday, the last day of hearings. Barrett’s nomination is expected to be brought up for a vote at that meeting and then delayed for a week, per committee rules.

Republicans are moving quickly to confirm Barrett before the presidential election Nov. 3.

Barrett is facing senators' questions during a second day of confirmation hearings. Republicans control the Senate and want to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day to cement a conservative court majority.

