The Latest: No new positive tests as Texans return to work

“We’re trying we’re trying to do the right thing,” Crennel said. “And I think our players are doing the right thing.”

___

Coach Kliff Kingsbury says the Arizona Cardinals had two unidentified positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend.

The Cardinals have been on their bye week and play their next game at home on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Kingsbury said Monday that players had a three-hour window to come in for testing each day during the bye week and the positive results were discovered during the weekend.

“Luckily, the contact tracing was limited and yesterday’s test results were all negative, so we’re just moving forward with that protocol and taking it from there,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals are in a battle for the top of the NFC West. They have won three straight and have a 5-2 record entering their game against the Dolphins.

___

The Swiss soccer league has postponed two more games because of coronavirus outbreaks at clubs.

Only one of the 10 teams in the league has played its full schedule of six games so far in a season that started two months later than normal.

Switzerland is seeing steep rises in COVID-19 cases with some areas going back into lockdown.

The league says Sion’s game at Lucerne on Wednesday and Servette’s visit to Vaduz in Liechtenstein on Sunday have been postponed. No new dates were announced.

The Swiss league postpones games if a club has at least six players unavailable because of infection or quarantine.

___

Bayern Munich says defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation at home.

Bayern says the 25-year-old center back “is doing well.”

The announcement came before Bayern traveled to Salzburg for a Champions League match.

Forward Serge Gnabry missed the opening group game against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago but was later allowed to leave isolation after further negative tests.

Süle has played in nine of Bayern’s 11 games in all competitions this season after missing most of last season with a cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

___

Real Madrid says Éder Militão has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reserve defender is likely to miss the team’s Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Madrid says all other players and staff members linked to the first team tested negative after tests carried out on Sunday.

The rest of the players were training normally.

Madrid is last in Group B after opening with a home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Militão has made three appearances this season. He is the second Madrid player to test positive for COVID-19 recently. Forward Mariano Díaz was the other.

___

