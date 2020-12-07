The Latest: No. 2 Baylor men's game vs Nicholls St canceled

The cancellation of the home opener comes two days after Baylor’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga was scrapped only 90 minutes before tip Saturday because a player and another person with the Bulldogs’ traveling team tested positive.

Michigan’s football team has resumed limited workouts, taking a step toward possibly playing No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines paused in-person activities last week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Buckeyes, who have Big Ten and national title hopes, played through what coach Ryan Day called a “mini outbreak” on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.

The Florida Panthers say their home arena is the NHL’s first to be recognized for the steps being taken toward bringing fans back to games safely when the league resumes play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The International WELL Building Institute said Monday it gave the Panthers’ arena its Health-Safety Rating in response to “stringent guidelines and protocols for combatting COVID-19 and preparedness to safely accommodate fans upon reopening.”

The NHL has not said when its upcoming season will begin. Teams have not played in front of fans since the league shut down in response to the pandemic in March; the season was finished over the summer in a pair of bubbles.

The certification takes into account how the arena has upgraded its air and water quality management systems with a focus on filtration and ventilation; cleaning and sanitation procedures; emergency preparedness; employee health and safety plans; and other programs to promote health in areas like food-service inspections.

No. 13 Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.

The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.

Wisconsin will still play on Wednesday, but the Badgers will have a different opponent. Rather than facing Louisville that night, Wisconsin will host Rhode Island in a game starting at 3:30 p.m. Central.

The LA Bowl won't play its inaugural game until next season. The matchup between the Mountain West champion and the fifth selection from the Pac-12 was postponed Monday.

It had been scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers have shut down their facility for the next two days after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus during the team’s bye week.

The names of the players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list will be available later Monday.

Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive themselves or have had close contact with someone who has.

The Panthers will conduct virtual meetings and do virus testing and contact tracing while their facility is temporarily closed.

Carolina plays host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

