The Latest: NHL postpones Sabres-Islanders due to snowstorm

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By The Associated Press
The NHL has postponed tonight’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NHL has postponed tonight’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols.

The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres’ flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement.

The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.

