The Latest: New York City to expand outdoor dining

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— New York City to offer expanded outdoor dining year-round

— Virginia Gov. Northam and wife test positive for virus

— French Open limits fans to 1,000 per day as cases spike in Paris

— Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida in a move to reopen the state's economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

— Minnesota halts coronavirus study after reports of intimidation. The survey teams were going to 180 neighborhoods to offer free testing for the virus and for antibodies.

— Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for first time in a century. Annual Carnival parade of flamboyant samba schools won't be held in February.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

GENEVA — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief calls the nearly 1 million deaths from the coronavirus “terrible” and more stringent measures are needed to stop it.

Dr. Michael Ryan says countries still have numerous tools at their disposal to slow the pandemic, including significantly boosting testing and contact tracing systems.

Ryan also called for greater investment into WHO’s fund to develop therapeutics, tests and vaccines. The agency says $35 billion is needed to develop the necessary tools to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

There are currently nearly 985,000 worldwide coronavirus deaths.

___

TORONTO — Canada’s most populous province is making bars and restaurants shut down earlier in a bid to curb rising coronavirus cases in Ontario.

The government says bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight, except for takeout and delivery, and will have to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. The province is also ordering all strip clubs to close. The move comes after the province changed the rules for social gatherings last week, lowering the number of people permitted at outdoor events to 25 and indoor events to 10.

Ontario reported 409 new cases on Friday and one new death related to the virus.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities are closing Athens convenience stores, kiosks and other shops at midnight in a bid to stop alcohol-fueled outside parties linked to the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials says the ban will apply from Friday night to Oct. 4. Bars and restaurants are already closing at midnight in the greater Athens area. But many people buy drinks from convenience stores and party in squares, pedestrian areas and other public areas and ignore distancing rules.

The measure also will apply to the islands of Mykonos and Lesbos.

The country of 10 million recorded 286 new cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases is nearly 17,000 and 369 deaths.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says Saudi Arabia has lifted travel restrictions on its nationals intending to go for pilgrimage or work.

That comes more than five months after the Kingdom imposed a travel ban on Pakistanis to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, the ministry says Pakistani travelers will have to get coronavirus tests 48 hours before leaving for Saudi Arabia, which has 331,857 confirmed cases and 4,599 deaths.

In Pakistan, there’s been more than 309,000 cases and 6,444 confirmed deaths.

___

TOKYO — Japan will lift the entry ban for all foreign visitors with residential permits, except for tourists, starting next month.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says it is “indispensable” to revitalize the economy. The government is expected to limit daily entry to about 1,000.

Japan will launch other subsidy programs and discounts to lure people back to entertainment, restaurants and other cultural events.

The easing of foreign travels still requires visitors to have permits to stay for at least three months for medical, cultural and athletic activities. There will be permits for business trips for shorter visits.

Japan has more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,500 deaths.

___

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state is planning on adding seating capacity at restaurants after current coronavirus restrictions expire on Sept. 30.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the state reported 137 new confirmed cases — its highest number since the pandemic began.

However, the governor says one place the state is not seeing large numbers of cases emerge is from restaurants. Gordon says he wants to relax some restrictions there to ensure those businesses can adjust to the coming fall and winter, when outdoor dining will be more difficult.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says the state was planning on easing restrictions on visitations to long-term care facilities.

There have been 4,488 confirmed cases and 50 deaths in Wyoming.

___

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northam says he isn’t showing symptoms. He and wife Pam, who has mild symptoms, plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely, according to a statement from his office.

The Democrat, the country’s only governor who is also a doctor, has previously been criticized by some Republican lawmakers who say his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are too stringent.

Northam said in a statement his test result shows the virus is “very real and very contagious.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt became the first governor to announce he’d tested positive in July.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who steadfastly refused a mask requirement, also tested positive.

___

BISMARCK, N.D. — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota rescinded a quarantine order just a day after it was issued, despite the state having the highest per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in the nation.

Burgum took a quick step back from the order that would have enforced a 14-day quarantine for close contacts of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, he described the expanded order as bringing the state in line with guidance from the CDC.

But in a statement Thursday announcing the order was rescinded, Burgum says the state needs a “light touch” from government in managing the virus.

North Dakota ranks first with 659 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University. Burgum says he plans to work with local communities to find mitigation strategies.

North Dakota has reported 19,885 total cases and confirmed 219 deaths.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says bars and pubs will close earlier in more regions of the Netherlands starting Sunday amid surging coronavirus infection rates.

Rutte says his administration is seeking advice from health experts about whether more restrictions are necessary to rein in the virus in the country’s main cities.

Asked if that meant a new lockdown for Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, Rutte said: “I don’t want to speculate about what that could be.” The Netherlands relaxed most lockdown measures on July 1.

The Netherlands has recorded a string of record daily increases in positive tests in recent weeks and hospital and intensive care unit admissions are on the rise.

___

PARIS — The French Open tennis event has reduced fans to 1,000 per day because of worsening coronavirus cases in Paris.

The new limit was first announced by Prime Minster Jean Castex.

Organizers have repeatedly scaled back their ambitions for the Grand Slam event as virus cases increased. They’d been planning for 11,500 fans per day three weeks ago, then 5,000 and now to only 1,000.

France reported more than 16,000 new cases on Thursday, a new daily high, in part because of ramped-up testing. New influxes of sick patients are adding pressure on hospital ICU units.

France, hard hit by the coronavirus early in the pandemic, has more than 536,000 total confirmed cases. It ranks eighth in the world with 31,500 confirmed deaths.

___

PRAGUE — Amid a surge of cases, health authorities in the Czech capital are hiring new staffers to trace contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Roman Prymula says staff at call centers will increase from the current 600 to at least 850.

The Czech Republic faced a record surge of new cases last week with more than 3,000 tested positive in one day. That rise slowed down slightly this week with a day-to-day increase mostly under 3,000.

Prague has been the hardest hit with more than 205 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in last seven days.

Primula says a record of 740 are hospitalized across the country, about three times more than two weeks ago. He says the hospitals have 6,000 beds assigned for COVID-19 patients and another 1,000 at intensive care.

The Czech Republic has a confirmed total of 58,374 cases and 567 deaths.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Scandinavian country on Friday reported 678 new cases — the highest number ever recorded.

The high number could be explained that Danes are carrying more tests.

Denmark has seen 25,597 cases, according to Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in Denmark. Some 647 people have died.

In neighboring Norway, 13,406 cases and 270 deaths were reported Friday.

___

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, first-grade teacher Jessica Johnson asks students if they've been sick or near anyone who's been sick before the start of the first day of school at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, in De Pere, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin's mask mandate until Nov. 21, citing a surge in coronavirus cases across the state. (Sarah Kloepping/The Post-Crescent via AP, File) Credit: Sarah Kloepping Credit: Sarah Kloepping

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens to a reporter's question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va. Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronoavirus. The governor’s office said in a statement Friday, Sept. 25, that Northam no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: BOB BROWN Credit: BOB BROWN

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, a general view of the Philippe-Chatrier tennis court with its new retractable roof during a media tour at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Damir Dzumhur's coach called Roland Garros organizers "inhuman” on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for excluding the Bosnian player from the tournament, because the coach failed a coronavirus test. Dzumhur, a former top-30 player now ranked 114, tested negative for the virus himself but was barred from the qualifying draw for the clay major because he and his coach, Petar Popovic, shared a room in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A protester takes part in a demonstration outside the Department of Health and Social Care office in London, over the private company Serco's handling of the British government's coronavirus test, track and trace system, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The protesters were on Friday calling for the test, track and trace system to be carried out by local public health teams who work closely with Britain's National Health Service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Jessica Bowman, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, shows off her shoes as she waits with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and others to vote early in person at the Richmond general registrar's office in Richmond, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of Virginia's 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Bob Brown Credit: Bob Brown

A waiter prepares tables and chairs in an outdoor dining area in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Buildings at Hunter Oaks Apartments undergo renovations on Tuesday. Sept. 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Owners of the apartment complex are among seven landlords who manage or own more than 5,000 rental units and have filed a lawsuit claiming that a national eviction moratorium has not only placed them under unfair financial strain, but also infringed on their rights as property owners. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz) Credit: Adrian Sainz Credit: Adrian Sainz

In this file photo taken Dec. 18, 2018, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon poses for a photo in a state office in Cheyenne, Wyo. Spending cuts to schools, childhood vaccinations and job-training programs. New taxes on millionaires, cigarettes and legalized marijuana. Borrowing, drawing from rainy day funds and delaying work for months on budget plans. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver

An Israeli Border Police officer passes under caution tape at a checkpoint at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 during the start of new restrictions in the three-week nationwide lockdown in Israel, the country's second, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

People dine at a restaurant in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

People eat lunch at a popular dining room with wood and plastic separations fitted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, at the Yungas market in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Authorities from the Mayor's Office of La Paz authorized the opening of popular dining rooms with dividing panels on their tables, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, attend a class at a school, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Pakistani officials welcomed millions of children back to school following educational institutions reopened on Tuesday in the country amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

A woman puts flowers to portraits of St. Petersburg's medical workers who died from coronavirus infection during their work, hanging at an unofficial memorial in front of the local health department in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The number of daily new cases started to grow in late August in Russia, which has the fourth largest caseload in the world at 1.12 million infections. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Ruth Morales, 36, center, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, during his burial at a cemetery in Carabayllo, Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd